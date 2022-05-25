‘I was really lucky’: Fife farmer escapes death after being crushed by 800kg cow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘I was really lucky’: Fife farmer escapes death after being crushed by 800kg cow

By Jake Keith
May 25 2022, 3.12pm
Euan Baird was crushed inside the pen on his farm.
A Fife farmer has told of the moment he was nearly killed after being crushed by an 800kg cow.

Euan Baird was giving medicine to dozens of calves on his family farm in Newburgh when the incident happened  on April 19.

A cow desperate to reach its calf suddenly pushed past him within a tight handling area, leaving him with nowhere to go.

800kg animal snapped Euan’s pelvis

The weight of the animal crushed his body and broke his pelvis in four places.

Euan says the rear of his pelvic frame felt like it had sunk into his legs, causing sudden and immense pain.

After his cousin Scott Baird called 999, a helicopter from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), based in Perth, was at the farm in about 15 minutes.

The SCAA helicopter at Ninewells Farm.

Paramedics administered pain relief and he was then driven round to the waiting helicopter by a crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The 52-year-old dad-of-one, who helps run Ninewells Farm, said: “I’ve carried out oral drenching of calves hundreds of times before.

“Nothing like this has ever happened but it’s always a risk when you separate a mother from its calf. They were a month old at the time and she was only worried for it.

Euan runs the farm in Newburgh.

“She would have killed me if she had tried to push right past me — there was nowhere for me to go.

“Just for a minute she was on top of me but thankfully she went back and didn’t try to completely crush me. I was really lucky.

“I knew straight away it was a serious injury and I wasn’t going to walk away from it – I could feel my pelvis had snapped.”

Metal implants used to stabilise bones

Euan was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital where doctors discovered breaks in his pelvis at the front and rear, before he was given complex surgery to stabilise the bone.

Metal implants, which now hold the bone in place, will need to be removed in a few months and Euan needs crutches to walk.

He will likely be out of action for the rest of the year, unable to carry out work on the farm, including driving his tractor or car.

However, he is expected to make a full recovery.

His cousin is taking on the extra work with the help of a retired neighbour.

The farmer is unable to carry out work.

Euan praised all those who helped him in both the emergency response and at hospital, including the nurses in Ward 9 at Ninewells who he described as “absolutely amazing”.

He is urging people to support SCAA, with the charity mostly paid for by donations from the public.

The organisation marks its ninth anniversary this week, which is also national SCAA Week – when fundraisers across the country are supporting its life-saving work.

“I think I’d have passed out from the pain if they hadn’t gotten there so quickly,” he said.

“It’s just an incredible service. Hopefully I won’t need them again of course but I know they attend incidents all the time and it’s so important it’s there for anyone when they need it.

“It’s going to be tough being out of the game for so long but I’m getting there slowly but surely.

“We’ve got a nine-year-old boy and my wife Kate works so it is full on for her unfortunately.

“Hopefully I’ll be back on my feet and working on the farm soon.”

[[title]]