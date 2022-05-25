Wallace Craigie Works: Plans to build homes on site of former Dundee jute mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Wallace Craigie Works: Plans to build homes on site of former Dundee jute mill

By Matteo Bell
May 25 2022, 3.31pm
The former Wallace Craigie Works, run by William Halley and Sons, prior to its demolition.
Homes could be built on the site of a former Dundee jute mill that was demolished in controversial circumstances.

Wallace Craigie Works, run for more than a century by William Halley and Sons, was knocked down by developer Craigie Estates Ltd in May 2018.

It was claimed the firm did not have permission to tear down the iconic building – sparking a police investigation.

The demolition of the former jute mill.

That probe is continuing and no charges have ever been brought.

The land is now empty and Craigie Estates, along with First Endeavour, has now launched the first stages of the planning process for a housing development on the site.

What is being proposed for the site?

The developers have lodged a pre-application notice (PAN) with Dundee City Council.

That is the first step in the process for a major development.

No information has yet been revealed on how many homes or what type of homes are being proposed for the site.

Public exhibition of plans

However, the firms will set out initial details to the public on July 6, between 4pm and 7pm.

The consultation will be held online at www.wallacecraigieplanning.com – which will be launched closer to the time.

That will help to inform the detailed plans, which must be submitted – and approved – before any construction work begins.

Craigie Estates Ltd has been contacted by The Courier for comment on the application.

The vacant site. Image: Google.

It is not the first time housing plans have come forward for the site.

In 2012 the same company revealed proposals to redevelop the former mill.

Fresh plans for a development on the same land then emerged in 2015.

However, neither of the proposals ever came to fruition.

Historic significance of site

The mill was built in 1836 and eventually became a B-listed building for its historic and architectural significance.

It was used to produce jute throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, employing hundreds of Dundonians and filling the city’s skyline with smoke from its huge chimneys.

Mary Connelly, a worker at William Halley and Sons, pictured in July 1950.

In 1865 it doubled in size after the American Civil War led to a shortage of cotton and a boom in the jute trade.

The Halley family continued to use the mill until 2004, when it became derelict.

