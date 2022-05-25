Perthshire artist starts painting career with late grandmother’s equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire artist starts painting career with late grandmother’s equipment

By Maria Gran
May 25 2022, 4.00pm
Perthshire artist Libby Scott.
When Libby Scott’s grandmother passed away, she left all her artist kit and equipment.

Then a healthcare worker and off-road driving instructor in Perthshire, Libby wanted to pursue a creative career.

The Stanley ceramics graduate decided to put her grandmother’s equipment to good use and started painting.

Libby now paints inspired by remote Scottish landscapes and still uses some of the inherited kit.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had been going out sketching and drawing in my spare time and was lucky enough to do an art course with artist Kate Downie.

She has been a major influence in helping me step up and develop my career as an artist.

Who has helped you along the way?

GrowBiz have been instrumental in keep growing as an artist and keeping my business going during the pandemic.

From mentoring to training and advice about accessing funding, they’ve made a huge difference to me.

I’ve also been fortunate to become part of Perthshire Artisans, it’s a hugely supportive community of creatives.

What was your biggest mistake?

More of a challenge than a mistake is needing to schedule my time carefully for health reasons.

When I don’t it can have a big impact, so it’s something I need to always be conscious of.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Recognising that I needed support and advice – and going to the right place for it – when my business was badly affected by the pandemic was a huge turning point for me.

How has Covid-19 impacted your business?

Enormously. From not being able to engage in face to face opportunities such as markets and fairs to needing to source a Covid safe studio space as I was shielding, it placed huge pressures on me and the business.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I have benefitted enormously from online art courses I have undertaken and also coached on my myself.

I would really like to develop this side of my work and deliver my own online courses.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

Not in the sense of having employees but I want to develop a broader network of suppliers whom I can work with and who can provide me with supported services.

This circulates money and skills through the rural economy as well which can only be a good thing.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Not trying to do everything myself and not making rash decisions!

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

There’s a lot more support out there than you might first think. You just need to go and find it.

If you think something will help your business, give it a try. If it doesn’t work, try something else.

How do you relax?

Lowland walks. I scoop up my sketchbook and camera and head out with my husband and dog for company.

It’s a great way to switch off. There has to be a pit stop for good coffee and cake at the end!

