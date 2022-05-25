Perthshire artist starts painting career with late grandmother’s equipment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Libby Scott’s grandmother passed away, she left all her artist kit and equipment.

Then a healthcare worker and off-road driving instructor in Perthshire, Libby wanted to pursue a creative career.

The Stanley ceramics graduate decided to put her grandmother’s equipment to good use and started painting.

Libby now paints inspired by remote Scottish landscapes and still uses some of the inherited kit.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had been going out sketching and drawing in my spare time and was lucky enough to do an art course with artist Kate Downie.

She has been a major influence in helping me step up and develop my career as an artist.

Who has helped you along the way?

GrowBiz have been instrumental in keep growing as an artist and keeping my business going during the pandemic.

From mentoring to training and advice about accessing funding, they’ve made a huge difference to me.

I’ve also been fortunate to become part of Perthshire Artisans, it’s a hugely supportive community of creatives.

What was your biggest mistake?

More of a challenge than a mistake is needing to schedule my time carefully for health reasons.

When I don’t it can have a big impact, so it’s something I need to always be conscious of.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Recognising that I needed support and advice – and going to the right place for it – when my business was badly affected by the pandemic was a huge turning point for me.

How has Covid-19 impacted your business?

Enormously. From not being able to engage in face to face opportunities such as markets and fairs to needing to source a Covid safe studio space as I was shielding, it placed huge pressures on me and the business.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I have benefitted enormously from online art courses I have undertaken and also coached on my myself.

I would really like to develop this side of my work and deliver my own online courses.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

Not in the sense of having employees but I want to develop a broader network of suppliers whom I can work with and who can provide me with supported services.

This circulates money and skills through the rural economy as well which can only be a good thing.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Not trying to do everything myself and not making rash decisions!

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

There’s a lot more support out there than you might first think. You just need to go and find it.

If you think something will help your business, give it a try. If it doesn’t work, try something else.

How do you relax?

Lowland walks. I scoop up my sketchbook and camera and head out with my husband and dog for company.

It’s a great way to switch off. There has to be a pit stop for good coffee and cake at the end!