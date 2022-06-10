Fife family’s plea to find missing tortoise with ‘Elvis’ lip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife family’s plea to find missing tortoise with ‘Elvis’ lip

By Alasdair Clark
June 10 2022, 11.18am Updated: June 10 2022, 12.59pm
Missing tortoise Fife
Alice, 5, and dad Thomas with the family pet.

A Fife family has appealed for help to find their pet tortoise after he went missing from Kirkcaldy.

Horsefield tortoise George, thought to be around 12 years old, went missing from Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, 12 days ago and has not been seen since.

Appealing for locals to keep an eye out for the animal, owner Amy Hall says it would mean the world to the family if George is found.

George is said to have a distinctive jaw line, with his underbite growing slightly squint – a trait the family refer to as his “Elvis lip”.

The beloved pet had been staying with Amy’s partner Thomas’s parents when he went missing.

George has a distinctive jawline.

Amy said: “George loves exploring and unfortunately while on his normal jaunt outside on a sunny day he managed to get out of the garden after a gate was left slightly ajar, which has absolutely devastated us all.

“He became a bit of a local celebrity in Winifred Crescent and all of the neighbours have been out searching for him when they heard the news.

“George has been missing for around 12 days now.

“As time goes on and temperatures dip we are incredibly worried about his whereabouts and if he is finding enough dandelions to keep him going.”

The family affectionately dubbed George’s underbite as his “Elvis lip”.

The missing pet has been reported to the Scottish SPCA, who told the family they haven’t had any sightings reported to them.

Amy thinks he could be hiding in some bushes, or buried himself in soil to keep warm.

The tortoise was her partner Thomas Mordew’s “dream pet”.

She added: “He was instantly a local favourite, with kids from around the street wanting to pop round to watch him explore the garden.

Amy Hall with George.
Amy Hall with George.

“For such a wee guy he also became a massive part of our family, with my stepdaughter Alice, aged five, taking to tortoise ownership with ease.”

Locals have been asked to check bushes and other areas George may be hiding

Appealing for locals to keep a look out for George, Amy added: “Tortoises naturally dig down into soil for warmth so we would be so grateful if those local to the area could have a look in any bushes and areas of soil which he could have hidden himself under.

“We are all just beside ourselves and it would mean the world to all the family to have him back.

“The post on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times and we can’t thank everyone enough for their help so far.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

