Forth Road Bridge to see series of restrictions and closures until October

A series of closures and restrictions are to be put in place on the Forth Road Bridge in the coming months.

Public transport providers, taxis, motorcyclists and cyclists will be affected as a project takes place to waterproof and resurface the approach viaducts on the crossing.

Bear Scotland will carry out the work in phases between the end of this month and the end of October.

Some of the closures will coincide with major events taking place in Fife, like The Open Championship at St Andrews in July, though contractors say they do not expect any significant delays.

Full list of restrictions

Wednesday June 29-Sunday July 3: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.

Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound. Monday July 4-Sunday August 7: Southbound carriageway closure.

Southbound carriageway closure. Monday August 8-Friday August 19: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.

Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound. Saturday August 20-Tuesday September 27: Northbound carriageway closure.

Northbound carriageway closure. Wednesday September 28-Wednesday October 12: Southbound carriageway closure.

Southbound carriageway closure. Thursday October 13-Friday October 28: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.

One lane will remain open in each direction throughout the works – but there will be a 30mph speed limit in place for the duration of the project.

Chris Tracey from Bear Scotland said: “Lane and carriageway closures are unavoidable; however, we do not expect these works to cause any significant delays for users of the bridge.

“While restrictions are in place, we will also be taking the opportunity to carry out other works on the bridge that require access to the carriageways, such as joint repairs and inspections.”