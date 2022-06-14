Forth Road Bridge to see series of restrictions and closures until October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Forth Road Bridge to see series of restrictions and closures until October

By Ben MacDonald
June 14 2022, 1.35pm Updated: June 14 2022, 3.23pm
The Forth Road Bridge. Image: PA.
The Forth Road Bridge. Image: PA.

A series of closures and restrictions are to be put in place on the Forth Road Bridge in the coming months.

Public transport providers, taxis, motorcyclists and cyclists will be affected as a project takes place to waterproof and resurface the approach viaducts on the crossing.

Bear Scotland will carry out the work in phases between the end of this month and the end of October.

Some of the closures will coincide with major events taking place in Fife, like The Open Championship at St Andrews in July, though contractors say they do not expect any significant delays.

Full list of restrictions

  • Wednesday June 29-Sunday July 3: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.
  • Monday July 4-Sunday August 7: Southbound carriageway closure.
  • Monday August 8-Friday August 19: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.
  • Saturday August 20-Tuesday September 27: Northbound carriageway closure.
  • Wednesday September 28-Wednesday October 12: Southbound carriageway closure.
  • Thursday October 13-Friday October 28: Outside lanes closed northbound and southbound.

One lane will remain open in each direction throughout the works – but there will be a 30mph speed limit in place for the duration of the project.

Chris Tracey from Bear Scotland said: “Lane and carriageway closures are unavoidable; however, we do not expect these works to cause any significant delays for users of the bridge.

“While restrictions are in place, we will also be taking the opportunity to carry out other works on the bridge that require access to the carriageways, such as joint repairs and inspections.”

Section of A90 in Dundee set to close for roadworks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]