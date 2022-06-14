Kirkcaldy hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 53, seriously injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Kirkcaldy.

The incident occurred on Salisbury Street around 5pm on Monday, June 13, and involved a pedestrian and a “large black car”, which failed to stop at the scene.

A 53-year-old pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital were he remains for treatment of what police describe as serious injuries.

Officers say enquiries to trace the vehicle and the driver are ongoing and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with motorists who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2672 of 13 June.”