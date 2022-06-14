Kirkcaldy hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 53, seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy hit-and-run leaves pedestrian, 53, seriously injured

By Neil Henderson
June 14 2022, 8.52pm Updated: June 14 2022, 9.04pm
The hit-and-run incident occurred on Salisbury Street, Kirkcaldy.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Kirkcaldy.

The incident occurred on Salisbury Street around 5pm on Monday, June 13, and involved a pedestrian and a “large black car”, which failed to stop at the scene.

A 53-year-old pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital were he remains for treatment of what police describe as serious injuries.

Officers say enquiries to trace the vehicle and the driver are ongoing and have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with motorists who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2672 of 13 June.”

