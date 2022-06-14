Fire crews tackle blaze at former Fife gas plant near Ballingry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have been scrambled after fire broke out the former Westfield gas plant near Ballingry on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing plumes of thick black smoke coming from within the site which is adjacent to the Westfield biomass plant on the B9097.

One resident told The Courier: “I was driving home just after 7pm and could see thick black smoke coming from within the former gas plant site.

“It was clearly visible from from a miles away.

“I then heard the fire engine sirens as they went past.”

The site has long been a hot spot for fly tipping and and is regarded as Fife’s worst dumping ground.

Two fire crews have been despatched from Lochgelly station to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert of a fire at the former Westfield plant close to Ballingry at 7.17pm on Tuesday.

“On arrival crews found a large pile of car tyres and rubber matting that was alight.

“Hose reel jets were used to bring the blaze under control and and the stop was received at 8.51pm.

“Crews remain at the scene as work continues to make the area safe.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”