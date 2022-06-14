Fire crews tackle blaze at former Fife gas plant near Ballingry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle blaze at former Fife gas plant near Ballingry

By Neil Henderson
June 14 2022, 9.56pm Updated: June 14 2022, 9.56pm
Fire broke out at the former Westfield gar plant near Ballingry. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).
Fire broke out at the former Westfield gar plant near Ballingry. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).

Fire crews have been scrambled after fire broke out the former Westfield gas plant near Ballingry on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing plumes of thick black smoke coming from within the site which is adjacent to the Westfield biomass plant on the B9097.

One resident told The Courier: “I was driving home just after 7pm and could see thick black smoke coming from within the former gas plant site.

“It was clearly visible from from a miles away.

“I then heard the fire engine sirens as they went past.”

The site has long been a hot spot for fly tipping and and is regarded as Fife’s worst dumping ground.

Two fire crews have been despatched from Lochgelly station to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received the alert of a fire at the former Westfield plant close to Ballingry at 7.17pm on Tuesday.

“On arrival crews found a large pile of car tyres and rubber matting that was alight.

“Hose reel jets were used to bring the blaze under control and and the stop was received at 8.51pm.

“Crews remain at the scene as work continues to make the area safe.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier