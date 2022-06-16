Indian parents to make daughter’s graduation in Fife after dramatic last minute visa approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indian parents to make daughter’s graduation in Fife after dramatic last minute visa approval

By Amie Flett
June 16 2022, 6.00am
St Andrews student Dr Shruti Narayanswamy with her parents Venkateswaran Narayanswamy Kavassery and Siva Subramaniyan Subbalakshmi.
A St Andrews student who feared her parents would miss her graduation were able to make their flight with just hours to spare thanks to The Courier.

Dr Shruti Narayanswamy had lost all hope that her Indian parents were going to make it to the special occasion after their visas were still not processed after eight weeks.

But The Courier and her local MP office stepped in and the couple managed to obtain the crucial documents in a frantic last minute development in Hyderabad, where they live.

Now her parents will be able to watch the 34-year-old graduate with a PhD in film studies next week in the picturesque Fife town.

Visas approved 5 hours before flight to Scotland

Shruti, who grew up in Mumbai, said her parents received their approved visas and passports just over five hours before their flight, which was on Tuesday night.

They even decided to show a copy of the original article, which helped speed up the process.

She said: “It was so close, the office closes at 4pm and the visas arrived right while my dad was in the queue at around 4pm.

Dr Shruti Narayanswamy at St Andrews University.

“My dad basically just waved the print out of The Courier story and it worked and they told him to wait.

“I think that’s when they would usually take more time to process but they realised that people were obviously following the story so they managed to get it but it was so touch and go.

“Even though they had their visas I didn’t know if they would have enough time to get on their flight.”

‘It doesn’t feel real’

With the Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) office being two hours away from Shruti’s parents home by bus, the family were against the clock to make their flight on time.

Shruti, whose parents had never left India, said: “If we had gotten the visa maybe even just an hour later they probably wouldn’t have made the flight.

“It doesn’t even feel real because I was so convinced that it was over and I was going to pull out of the graduation ceremony because it just didn’t feel right doing it without them.

St Andrews student Shruti’s parents will be able to watch their daughter graduation with a PhD in St Andrews.

“I’m really excited for the ceremony but also to show them my home in Scotland and discovery the country all over again with them.”

The St Andrews University alumna — who also works at the institution — said that despite the good news, she is concerned about the level of stress the situation put on her elderly parents who are in their late 60s and early 70s.

Shruti’s father waited in line at the VFS office in India for over seven hours over the course of Monday and Tuesday alone.

“This only happened because of a concerted support from a big university, a supportive MP and a dedicated journalist — hardly anyone has all of these things,” she said.

‘I cannot describe how grateful I am’

“The escalation from The Courier story and the retweets I got from people on Twitter, I think all of those things worked together and if they hadn’t there would have been absolutely no way my parents would have made it.

“I cannot begin to describe how grateful I am.”

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, had a member of her staff raise Shruti’s case with the UK Home Office and managed to escalate the case after hours of waiting on their helpline.

Wendy Chamberlain said: “I am delighted that Shruti’s parents have been able to join her for her graduation ceremony after their visas came through at the last minute. I am sure that it will be a very special moment for all of them.

Wendy Chamberlain.

“While the outcome has been a happy one, this is not at all how the the visa system should work.

“It shouldn’t take the involvement of an MP’s office and journalists to get the Home Office to approve a visa on time.”

