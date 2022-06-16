Indian parents to make daughter’s graduation in Fife after dramatic last minute visa approval

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A St Andrews student who feared her parents would miss her graduation were able to make their flight with just hours to spare thanks to The Courier.

Dr Shruti Narayanswamy had lost all hope that her Indian parents were going to make it to the special occasion after their visas were still not processed after eight weeks.

But The Courier and her local MP office stepped in and the couple managed to obtain the crucial documents in a frantic last minute development in Hyderabad, where they live.

Now her parents will be able to watch the 34-year-old graduate with a PhD in film studies next week in the picturesque Fife town.

Visas approved 5 hours before flight to Scotland

Shruti, who grew up in Mumbai, said her parents received their approved visas and passports just over five hours before their flight, which was on Tuesday night.

They even decided to show a copy of the original article, which helped speed up the process.

She said: “It was so close, the office closes at 4pm and the visas arrived right while my dad was in the queue at around 4pm.

“My dad basically just waved the print out of The Courier story and it worked and they told him to wait.

“I think that’s when they would usually take more time to process but they realised that people were obviously following the story so they managed to get it but it was so touch and go.

“Even though they had their visas I didn’t know if they would have enough time to get on their flight.”

‘It doesn’t feel real’

With the Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) office being two hours away from Shruti’s parents home by bus, the family were against the clock to make their flight on time.

Shruti, whose parents had never left India, said: “If we had gotten the visa maybe even just an hour later they probably wouldn’t have made the flight.

“It doesn’t even feel real because I was so convinced that it was over and I was going to pull out of the graduation ceremony because it just didn’t feel right doing it without them.

“I’m really excited for the ceremony but also to show them my home in Scotland and discovery the country all over again with them.”

The St Andrews University alumna — who also works at the institution — said that despite the good news, she is concerned about the level of stress the situation put on her elderly parents who are in their late 60s and early 70s.

Shruti’s father waited in line at the VFS office in India for over seven hours over the course of Monday and Tuesday alone.

“This only happened because of a concerted support from a big university, a supportive MP and a dedicated journalist — hardly anyone has all of these things,” she said.

‘I cannot describe how grateful I am’

“The escalation from The Courier story and the retweets I got from people on Twitter, I think all of those things worked together and if they hadn’t there would have been absolutely no way my parents would have made it.

“I cannot begin to describe how grateful I am.”

My parents are now in transit, on their way to see me graduate. This definitely would not have happened without the timely intervention and persistence of @AmieFlett from @thecourieruk, @wendychambLD (and Fiona from Wendy's office!) & @univofstandrews press office – THANK YOU! https://t.co/WLnBxzx4sF — Dr. Shruti Narayanswamy (@mahalmovies) June 14, 2022

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, had a member of her staff raise Shruti’s case with the UK Home Office and managed to escalate the case after hours of waiting on their helpline.

Wendy Chamberlain said: “I am delighted that Shruti’s parents have been able to join her for her graduation ceremony after their visas came through at the last minute. I am sure that it will be a very special moment for all of them.

“While the outcome has been a happy one, this is not at all how the the visa system should work.

“It shouldn’t take the involvement of an MP’s office and journalists to get the Home Office to approve a visa on time.”