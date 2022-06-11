St Andrews student ‘heartbroken’ parents may not see her graduate due to visa delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews student ‘heartbroken’ parents may not see her graduate due to visa delays

By Amie Flett
June 11 2022, 1.12pm Updated: June 11 2022, 1.44pm
St Andrews student Dr Shruti Narayanswamy with her parents Venkateswaran Narayanswamy Kavassery and Siva Subramaniyan Subbalakshmi.
A St Andrews student says she is “heartbroken” that her parents may not see her graduate due to delays with their visa applications.

Dr Shruti Narayanswamy, who now works at St Andrews University, grew up in Mumbai, India.

She is set to graduate with a PhD in film studies on June 21 after her ceremony was delayed by two years because of Covid.

But it is looking increasingly unlikely that her parents will be able to watch as the Home Office is yet to grant them visas – despite applying more than eight weeks ago.

Shruti, 34, has lived in the UK for seven years and her parents have never had the opportunity to visit her before.

Shruti has lived in the UK for seven years.
Shruti said: “It’s a very big deal for them to share this moment with me and see what my life is like in St Andrews.

“They’re very proud of me so it feels like a big overdue celebration and it’s just heartbreaking the now very real prospect of not being able to share that with them.

“Every time I call or email the Home Office I have to pay for it, and the answers you get are either it’s going to be three, six weeks or eight to 10 weeks; more than 10 weeks or that a decision could be made any moment now.”

Six-week current average waiting time

The Home Office says anyone applying for a standard visitor visa will usually receive a decision within three weeks – but says the average waiting time is currently six weeks.

But it also says visitors should not apply any more than three months before their trip.

Shruti said: “It’s really difficult because my parents are both retired and elderly and I’m the only child and I already live so far away.

St Andrews student Shruti was hoping her mum and dad would make her graduation ceremony but visa delays could scupper plans.
“It’s a very simple thing that I think anyone should be allowed to do to have their parents at their graduation.”

Shruti says they have already spent more than £1,500 on flights, insurance, visas and passports for the trip.

But with her mum and dad due to fly on Wednesday, she has lost all hope that they will receive their documents in time.

‘Every time I feel like I belong here something happens’

Shruti – who features on the St Andrews University website highlighting diversity at the institution – says despite putting so much into living in Scotland, she still does not feel she belongs.

“Scotland is my home now, so every time I feel a little bit settled, like I belong, something happens and it’s almost always inevitably to do with the immigration system here,” she added.

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has raised Shruti’s case with the Home Office.

Shruti, who will receive a PhD at the St Andrews University graduation, has hit out over the visa delays.
She said: “It is deeply disappointing that Dr Narayanswamy will now likely not be able to have her parents with her in person for her graduation.

“She applied well in advance and deserved a better service than she has received.

“My staff have engaged with UK Visas and Immigration on Dr Narayanswamy’s behalf and have sought information on the processing of her parents’ visas.

Wendy Chamberlain.
“While I accept that their work has been impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, it is still not acceptable that they have fallen short of the timescales for visa applications that they advertised.”

Bosses at the university says they are also working to speed up the process.

A spokesperson added: “We implore the UK visa agency to act quickly so that Shruti and others in a similar situation are able to share their achievements and celebrate with loved ones.”

Visas taking longer as government ‘prioritising Ukraine’

The Home Office has not provided a direct response about Shruti’s case, but a spokesperson said: “We are prioritising Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, so applications for study, work and family visas have taken longer to process.”

Football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is set to be honoured at the St Andrews University ceremonies.

But those heading for the graduations have been warned they face travel problems due to a rail network strike.

‘Exemplary’ St Andrews student, 20, from Perthshire dies in sleep on canoe holiday in France

