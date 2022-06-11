Christophe Berra makes ‘natural progression’ with new role at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christophe Berra says he is “relishing the opportunity” at Raith Rovers after joining the new-look coaching set-up at Stark’s Park.

Manager Ian Murray has been putting his backroom team in place after taking the reins at the end of May.

That has now seen former Hearts and Dundee defender Berra taking on a full-time coaching role at Stark’s Park after helping out last season.

The 41-times capped Scotland international will continue playing for Rovers in the new campaign but will combine that with the duties of first-team coach.

He will join assistant manager Scott Agnew in Murray’s backroom team for the new season as the club embarks on a new era following the departure of John McGlynn.

‘Natural progression’

Berra said: “Having been involved in coaching at the Rovers last season as well as playing I’m relishing the opportunity to further develop my coaching skills.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that the manager has given me, and I feel this is a natural progression for me going forward.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the squad again when pre-season training starts.”

Berra, who recently gained his UEFA A Licence, played 38 times for McGlynn’s Rovers last season as they finished fifth in the Championship.

The 37-year-old former Ipswich Town man played a key role throughout the campaign, though they ultimately fell short of their play-off ambition.

Raith kick off their pre-season schedule with a testimonial against Dunbar United before friendlies with League One sides Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts.

They face Queens in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, June 29, before travelling to New Central Park to play League Two champions Kelty on Saturday, July 2.

Murray’s men complete their pre-season with a closed-doors match against Alloa Athletic at Stark’s Park before hosting Peterhead for the first competitive contest of 2022/23 on July 13.