Christophe Berra makes ‘natural progression’ with new role at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Christophe Berra makes ‘natural progression’ with new role at Raith Rovers

By George Cran
June 11 2022, 1.46pm Updated: June 11 2022, 2.09pm
Christophe Berra.
Christophe Berra

Christophe Berra says he is “relishing the opportunity” at Raith Rovers after joining the new-look coaching set-up at Stark’s Park.

Manager Ian Murray has been putting his backroom team in place after taking the reins at the end of May.

That has now seen former Hearts and Dundee defender Berra taking on a full-time coaching role at Stark’s Park after helping out last season.

The 41-times capped Scotland international will continue playing for Rovers in the new campaign but will combine that with the duties of first-team coach.

He will join assistant manager Scott Agnew in Murray’s backroom team for the new season as the club embarks on a new era following the departure of John McGlynn.

Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

‘Natural progression’

Berra said: “Having been involved in coaching at the Rovers last season as well as playing I’m relishing the opportunity to further develop my coaching skills.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that the manager has given me, and I feel this is a natural progression for me going forward.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the squad again when pre-season training starts.”

Berra, who recently gained his UEFA A Licence, played 38 times for McGlynn’s Rovers last season as they finished fifth in the Championship.

The 37-year-old former Ipswich Town man played a key role throughout the campaign, though they ultimately fell short of their play-off ambition.

Raith kick off their pre-season schedule with a testimonial against Dunbar United before friendlies with League One sides Queen of the South and Kelty Hearts.

They face Queens in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, June 29, before travelling to New Central Park to play League Two champions Kelty on Saturday, July 2.

Murray’s men complete their pre-season with a closed-doors match against Alloa Athletic at Stark’s Park before hosting Peterhead for the first competitive contest of 2022/23 on July 13.

Raith Rovers confirm contract extension for influential midfielder Brad Spencer

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]