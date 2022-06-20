Glenrothes bus crash leaves two in hospital By Alasdair Clark June 20 2022, 8.15pm Updated: June 21 2022, 8.41am Stagecoach confirmed the crash involving one of its buses on Monday evening. Pic: Tony Faiers [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Shaken dad says teen son was lucky to avoid injury after Broughty Ferry crash Emergency response after car bursts into flames on Fife road Motorcyclist taken to hospital after M90 crash near Perth Dangerous driving suspect detained by police dies in hospital