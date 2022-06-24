Float to Survive: Watch Fife lifeguard’s tips to prevent drowning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Float to Survive: Watch Fife lifeguard’s tips to prevent drowning

By Amie Flett
June 24 2022, 11.45am Updated: June 24 2022, 12.11pm
RNLI Lifeguard Danielle Ashford, 18, at Elie Harbour in Fife.
RNLI Lifeguard Danielle Ashford, 18, at Elie Harbour in Fife.

A new safety campaign has been launched after Scotland recorded the highest number of deaths in water for fie years.

Last year nine people died in Tayside and Fife between May and mid-August.

It was the deadliest summer in at least five years recorded by the coastguard, with 56 people dying in Scotland between May and August.

Lifeguard Danielle Ashford being shown the proper position to take when in the water to save lives if in difficulty in the water.

The RNLI and the coastguard have now launched their new water safety campaign, in the hope swimmers will know how to get out of difficulty.

The campaign, launched at Elie beach this week, says to follow this advice if you lose control in water.

Float to Live:

  • Lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat
  • Control your breathing
  • Call for help or swim to safety

If you see a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the coastguard.

RNLI lifeguard, Katie Walker said: “The RNLI’s Float to Live message is designed to help someone stay calm and use their natural buoyancy until either help arrives, or they are able to swim to safety themselves.”

Last summer there were 462 coastguard incidents in Tayside and Fife and 103 rescues.

The RNLI saw an increase of 10% in launches across Scotland in 2021 compared to 2020, with crews witnessing an increase in paddle-boarding incidents, as well as swimmer casualties.

Laura Erskine, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager for Scotland, says: “As the warmer weather appears and the school holidays begin, we expect to see Scotland’s beaches getting busier.

The star position can save people from cold water shock.

“It is important to remember how to keep you and your family safe this summer by following the simple advice of Float to Live.

‘It’s important to remember that even though the weather is warmer, the water can still be significantly cold, so it is vitally important to take caution and remember to Float to Live if you get into trouble.

“Those visiting Scotland’s beaches this summer should remember to Float to Live – just following this simple piece of advice can be lifesaving.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]