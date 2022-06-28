NHS Fife reduces visitor numbers due to ‘sharp rise’ in Covid cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

NHS Fife reduces visitor numbers due to ‘sharp rise’ in Covid cases

By Katy Scott
June 28 2022, 7.40pm Updated: June 28 2022, 7.58pm
NHS fife covid visitors visiting
There has been a sharp increase in Covid cases requiring hospital treatment.

NHS Fife will restrict hospital visits to one visitor per patient after a “sharp rise” in Covid cases.

Visiting restrictions were eased in May as infection rates dropped and fewer infected people needed treatment.

However from Wednesday, patients in Fife can only receive one visitor a day.

NHS Fife says more people being admitted for other conditions and testing positive for Covid on admission.

Increasing numbers of patients are contracting the virus while in hospital, leading to whole ward closures and limiting available beds.

There has also been a sharp increase in people requiring hospital care after testing positive for coronavirus.

‘It is vital that we take proportionate action now’

NHS Fife hope these measures will reduce the number of staff and vulnerable patients contracting the virus.

Essential visiting will continue where patients are being treated while positive.

This includes those receiving end of life care, or to support someone with a mental health issue, learning disability, autism, or dementia where not being present would likely cause distress.

nhs fife covid
The decision will limit visitors in all of Fife’s hospitals.

Visiting arrangements will regularly be reviewed in line with infection rates and hospital capacity.

NHS Fife has asked potential visitors to contact the ward or check their website for the latest information and arrangements for each ward.

Associate director of nursing Nicola Robertson said: “We really recognise the benefits of visiting for both our patients and their relatives, and throughout the Covid pandemic we have continually tried to make hospital visiting as accessible as possible.

“With the sharp rise in the numbers of people being admitted with Covid-19, and with staff and patients contracting the virus, it is vital that we take proportionate action now to reduce the opportunity for the virus to be brought into hospitals.”

Staff and vulnerable patients contracting virus

She added: “By reducing the numbers of visitors coming into our hospital now, we hope to see fewer staff and vulnerable patients contract the virus and lessen the chances of us having to reintroduce the more stringent visiting restrictions in place previously.

“Visitors coming into our hospital, whether coming to see loved ones or for their own appointment, have a crucial role to play in helping to reduce the opportunity for Covid to brought into our hospitals.

NHS Fife hope preventative measures could stop any further increases in Covid cases.

“That means doing a lateral flow Covid test before visiting, and following the other infection prevention measures to help minimise transmission of the virus.”

Visitors will still be prevented from bringing presents such as flowers, food parcels or balloons into hospitals.

They should continue wearing masks and regularly applying hand sanitiser while visiting a patient.

Visitors cannot attend if they have recently had sickness or diarrhoea, or any cold and flu symptoms, regardless of whether they test negative for Covid.

Home Covid test kits remain free-of-charge for those visiting hospitals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier