Armed police descend on Fife village after reports of gunfire By James Simpson July 3 2022, 4.19pm Updated: July 3 2022, 6.28pm 0 Police at Quarry Park in Leslie. Image: Fife jammer locations. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of woman, 37, in Dundee Pensioner dies after vehicle crashes into telephone pole in Perthshire Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store Police opened fire on armed Fife man during lengthy siege