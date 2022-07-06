Missing Fife teenager traced safe and well By Matteo Bell July 6 2022, 6.22am Updated: July 6 2022, 7.02am Police said Kaitlin Flowers, 16, has been found. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Missing Fife teenager Kaitlin Flowers has been traced safe and well. Kaitlin, 16, was last seen in East Wemyss on Sunday. A spokesman for Police Scotland said on Tuesday evening: “We are please to confirm Kaitlin Flowers, 16, who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well. “Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Thief paid £500 for Land Rover Defender stolen from Fife farm, court told Missing Dundee teenager traced safe and well following police appeal Police launch appeal for missing teenager with links to Dundee Dundee police searching for missing boy, 16, last seen in Lochee