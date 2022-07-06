Missing Fife teenager traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Missing Fife teenager Kaitlin Flowers has been traced safe and well.

Kaitlin, 16, was last seen in East Wemyss on Sunday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said on Tuesday evening: “We are please to confirm Kaitlin Flowers, 16, who had been reported missing has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”