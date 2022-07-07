Hottest day of the year recorded as those in Tayside and Fife enjoy the sun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside and Fife residents have been out basking in the glorious sun in what turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Leuchars recorded the highest temperature in Scotland, according to the Met Office, when the mercury rose to 25.7°C on Thursday.

Strathallan station in Perth also broke its record for the year so far – recording 23.7°C.

Weather experts predicted scorching temperatures of around 25°C across Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross throughout the day.

Those in Angus experienced a slightly cooler heatwave, with temperatures reaching around 22°C.

How is the weekend looking?

And there’s even more great news for sunseekers, according to the Met Office, the hot spell of weather being seen by the east of Scotland is expected to continue for the rest of this week and into next week.

Meteorologists say that temperatures of 25°C or higher are possible, with these conditions becoming more widespread early next week.

As families across Tayside and Fife region enjoyed the first week of school summer holidays, our photographers were there to capture some great pictures.