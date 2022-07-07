Hottest day of the year recorded as those in Tayside and Fife enjoy the sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Hottest day of the year recorded as those in Tayside and Fife enjoy the sun

By Poppy Watson
July 7 2022, 6.08pm Updated: July 8 2022, 6.06am
Arbroath Academy S1 pupils enjoy activities at Monikie Park. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Arbroath Academy S1 pupils enjoy activities at Monikie Park. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Tayside and Fife residents have been out basking in the glorious sun in what turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Leuchars recorded the highest temperature in Scotland, according to the Met Office, when the mercury rose to 25.7°C on Thursday.

Strathallan station in Perth also broke its record for the year so far – recording 23.7°C.

Weather experts predicted scorching temperatures of around 25°C across Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross throughout the day.

Those in Angus experienced a slightly cooler heatwave, with temperatures reaching around 22°C.

How is the weekend looking?

And there’s even more great news for sunseekers, according to the Met Office, the hot spell of weather being seen by the east of Scotland is expected to continue for the rest of this week and into next week.

Meteorologists say that temperatures of 25°C or higher are possible, with these conditions becoming more widespread early next week.

As families across Tayside and Fife region enjoyed the first week of school summer holidays, our photographers were there to capture some great pictures.

Logan (3) & Hannah (6) Louttit from Barnhill having fun in Monifieth. Picture By Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Daisy (2), Marley(4) Rinstead with Sadie (2) Richardson heading to the beach in Arbroath. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Building sand castles, Fiona and Mai Wooldridge play in the play park, North Inch, Perth. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Juliette (5) & Gabby (8) Smith having fun in Carnoustie. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Having fun on Carnoustie beach. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ryan Black(7),Abe Egan(5) & Bailley McCallum(8) from Dundee having fun at Carnoustie beach. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Olivia (7),Michael(3) Jewson from Carnoustie and Hallie Jamieson (3) from Arbroath enjoy the sun at East Haven. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Taking a break from shopping and enjoying a cool drink in the Old Ship Inn, Perth. Dawn Elliott, Jim Bogan and David Elliott. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Clarks and the Olivers from Fife enjoy the sun in Arbroath. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Enjoying an ice cream, Sophia and Isla Hardie, North Inch, Perth. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Cruz Collins, 10 months, enjoying his time at the Urban Beach today. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rhuri Smart, 1, enjoys the water features at the Urban Beach. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kadee Dunn (9) from Dundee with mum Jade having fun in Monifieth. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
Sandylee Brooks, Kirsty Duncan and Karen Scrimgeour, from Skate Buddies enjoy a ride down at slessor gardens. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Basking in the sunshine – Nicole Williamson and Chelsie Stewart, North Inch, Perth. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Olly(8),Aria(6) & Coen (2) Merrett from Monikie at Monikie park. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Cole Ogierman, 1, enjoys the water features at the Urban Beach. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ann Wilson and Tom Montgomery enjoy a bite at Brew + Chew cafe, High Street, Perth. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Charity group Parent to Parent get together at Broughty Beach today for some parachute games. Max Stepien, 11 enjoys the games. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nice weather meant a picnic lunch with dad – Hannah, Lucy and Ally Douglas, South Inch, Perth. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Charity group Parent to Parent get together at Broughty Beach today for some parachute games. Lucas Scott, 7 enjoys the fun. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demi-Leigh Stewart, 11 enjoys the fun. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demi having a great time as she runs through the chute! Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Courtney Duncan, 11 and Rhylee-Jack Duncan, 9, on their scooters at Slessor Gardens. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dylan(6) & Arran(2) Forbes from Monifieth. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Enjoing the sun at Arbroath beach. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
Arbroath Academy S1 pupils out on the water at Monikie Park. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
Paddling around at Monikie Park. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
Enjoying the sun and the view at East Haven. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
Frankie Joss(8),with Ruaridh (10) & Jack(13) Gallacher from Monifieth having fun in Carnoustie. Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson
RNLI Lifeguards watch over swimmers and surfers to keep them safe in the sun at St Andrews, West Sands. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Louie Connolly (2) enjoys an ice cream with mum Lesley Rolland. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Clark Family from Troon enjoy the beach for a few days on holiday. Chloe (2) enjoys smashing sand castles while Mum Julie, Katie (9) and Emma (7) enjoy the waters edge. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Elaine Moffat, Eden (9) and Jocelyn (mum) from St Andrews and Kirkcaldy, enjoy an Ice Cream on West Sands. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Couple Katie Greenen and Ian Clark from Glasgow enjoy an ice cream on a day trip. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Watersports are the scene of the day on West Sands St Andrews. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Chloe (2) enjoys smashing sand castles. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
A family play in the waters edge with their baby. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Summer Surf Camp ‘Beach Rats’ on day 1 learn how to surf. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
‘Beach Rats’ on day 1 learn how to surf. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
‘Beach Rats’ enjoyed a brilliant day catching waves. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
A family takes advantage of the cooling waters at St Andrews. Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Instructors from Blown Away film little instructional surfing beginner videos. Steve Brown / DC Thomson

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier