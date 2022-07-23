‘It’s not cosy crime – I tackle gritty issues, ” says former Fife writer Claire MacLeary at new book launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s not cosy crime – I tackle gritty issues, ” says former Fife writer Claire MacLeary at new book launch

By Michael Alexander
July 23 2022, 7.15am
Claire MacLeary
Claire MacLeary

Followers of former Fife businesswoman turned novelist Claire MacLeary will be familiar with crime fighting odd couple Maggie Laird and Wilma Harcus, who first appeared in 2017’s McIlvanney Prize-longlisted Cross Purpose.

The unlikely duo of female sleuths, who are women of a certain age, have tackled everything from drugs to people trafficking and money laundering to prostitution.

Now, in her fifth published outing ‘Death Drop’, the characters are back amid the dirtier side of Aberdeen and Dundee tackling gender and changing attitudes.

“This story I set in Aberdeen and Dundee because Maggie’s daughter is at university in Dundee,” explains Claire.

“The theme is gender.

Death Drop by Claire MacLeary

“Although these are two women of a certain age – real ordinary women with money problems, teenage kids and weight problems – I pitched these women to not be like the blonde women detectives in high heels, but to be real relatable women.

“Although these are ordinary women without the benefit of further education or career jobs, it’s not cosy crime – I tackle gritty issues.”

Evolving relationship

Claire’s crime series focuses on the evolving relationship between Maggie and Wilma as private investigators.

However, it does not shy away from tackling quite heavy issues, with gender identity being no exception.

“I’m looking specifically at the difference in attitudes between the generations,” says Claire.

Claire MacLeary in 2018

“The storylines – I’ve got one who is a older person where the ‘gender non-conformity fluidity queerness’ issue has been very much hidden.

“And then I’m looking at a child with possible gender dysphoria and looking at how the police react, how the schools react, how the immediate family react.

“This difference in attitude between what happened 20/30/50 years ago and what is happening now.”

Varied career

Born in Glasgow, Claire read English at Strathclyde.

Married to Alistair with two children, she lived in Edinburgh, London, Aberdeen then Ceres in Fife for 30 years.

After a career in newspaper and TV advertising then HR, post-children she opened seven retail businesses in Aberdeen and St Andrews.

Having had short stories published in magazines and after doing an MLitt with distinction in creative writing from Dundee University, her debut crime novel was published by Saraband in 2017.

‘There are too many tortured detectives out there’, says crime writer Claire MacLeary ahead of book launch

She currently lives between Edinburgh and St Andrews.

Thinking back to her creative writing course at Dundee University, she doesn’t think such courses can teach people how to write.

However, she does think they teach disciplines like editing and make the write more self-critical.

This, she says, hopefully results in a better end product.

“There are things I do remember from Professor Kirsty Gunn,” she adds.

“I remember her saying ‘make every word count’, and that stayed with me.

“The other thing she used to say was ‘one more thing’ at the end of the story. I would say ‘what the hell is she talking about’? She would mean I hadn’t quite tidied it off!”

Looking to the future

When it comes to a long-running series, Claire says it can be difficult to keep things going indefinitely.

Her publisher says there has been ongoing interest from TV production companies – something which, she says, authors tend to “take with a pinch of salt” as these often fall through.

She’s working on a “cosy crime” series.

However, with Saraband now publishing in the USA, there’s a plan to launch the Laird and Harcus series there in March.

If there’s good feedback, another novel in the series may emerge from there.

*Death Drop by Claire MacLeary, published by Saraband, is out now. RRP £9.99

