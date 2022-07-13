Teen snooker star from Fife shines against Ronnie O’Sullivan in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teen snooker star from Fife shines against Ronnie O’Sullivan in Dundee

By Ben MacDonald
July 13 2022, 12.05pm Updated: July 13 2022, 1.11pm
Fife teenager Jack Borwick faced icon Ronnie O'Sullivan at Dundee's Gardyne Theatre. Picture: Suzanne Borwick
A young snooker player from Fife nearly pulled off the impossible after facing reigning world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in Dundee.

Jack Borwick, 15, took on the seven-time champ at an event held at the Gardyne Theatre on Sunday evening.

The Cairneyhill youth just missed out on taking a frame off his idol, who racked up 65 to the teenager’s 38.

What makes Jack’s achievement more special is that he only took up the sport just before the pandemic.

Jack lines up a shot at the Gardyne Theatre.
His mother, Suzanne, told The Courier her son has dedicated many hours to grow as a player.

She said: “He’s only been playing for three years and, if you think, a year of that was Covid.

“He started playing pool and would attend sessions held at The Ball Room in Dunfermline where children would get to play for £1 and there would be pizza on offer.

Following in his father’s footsteps

“He started to enjoy playing and fancied having a go at the bigger tables.

“His father, Mark, used to play and decided to take Jack to Locarno Snooker Club in Edinburgh.

“Then the pandemic arrived so we bought a small table from Argos; for those 10 months all he did was play!

“He now trains in a room at a boxing club in Dunfermline and he spends all his free time there.”

Jack's parents are very supportive of their son, helping him get to tournaments across the country. Picture: Suzanne Borwick.
Suzanne continued by sharing Jack’s impressive achievements over the last 12 months.

She said: “Last season he played his first full Scottish snooker season and he became under-16 national champion and came fourth in the under-21 group, which is sensational if you think about how long he’s been playing.

“He played in the World Junior Championships in Sheffield, reaching the final 16 stage.

“He also represented Scotland in the European Championships in Albania, reaching the last 16 in the under-18s and last 32 in the under-21s.

“Because of this he has been selected to captain the under-16 Scotland squad at the Home Internationals in Leeds next month.

Always looking to improve

“If he’s not playing or practising, he’s watching videos of other players, trying to see what he can use to make his game better.

“I was watching Ronnie when Jack started and you could see he noticed that Jack had something about him.”

Having to take Jack up and down the country is surely no easy feat for his parents, but Suzanne says they don’t mind putting in the hours for their son.

She said: “We enjoy it and everyone is so nice.

“We take Jack to clubs where there’s people of different ages but they all speak to each other.

“It is a challenge financially and we may need to start thinking along the lines of sponsorship to help us get Jack to these tournaments.

“But we do what we can to help him get on that road.”

The Cairneyhill teen is set to captain the under-16 Scotland side in an international tournament in August. Picture: Suzanne Borwick.
O’Sullivan appeared at the theatre for two evenings, with the events organised by Shotz Pool and Snooker owners Ryan and Marc Fleming.

Lucky players and punters either qualified or paid to play one frame against the icon.

O’Sullivan, who recently had a documentary crew follow him for a Netflix series, hit a 147 against one competitor at the Dundee event.

  • Do you know the local who was on the end of The Rocket’s maximum break? Please get in touch at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

