VIDEO: Quirky outfits on display as The Open in St Andrews swings into action

By Claire Warrender
July 14 2022, 6.13pm

The 150th Open Championship in St Andrews is now in full swing and the crowds are out in force.

And there are some wild and wacky outfits to be seen around the course – and that’s just the golfers!

Among the thousands of spectators, was a group of Californians dressed jauntily in plus fours and red Argyle socks.

Four lads from Texas getting into the spirit of The Open.

And Texans in tartan bunnets were only surpassed by the four friends adorned in matching American flag shirts.

Meanwhile, youngsters Elliot, 3, and five-month-old Jacob, from Northumberland, arrived dressed as tigers.

Jacob and Elliot with mum and dad Heather and Luke.
Peter Watson in his home-made golf hat.

They were with parents Luke and Heather who are, you guessed it, Tiger Woods fans.

However, Peter Watson from Newmachar in Aberdeenshire was a true one-off.

He was proudly wearing a hat in the shape of a golf course, complete with flag and ball, made by his wife.

“At least she claims she made it!” he joked.

Romance and relaxation at the Old Course in St Andrews

Also among the crowd were Gay and Bob Yeomans, from Wisconsin, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The romantic pair renewed their vows in London on July 3 before heading to Wimbledon, where they watched Rafael Nadal in action twice.

Gay and Bob Yeomans are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.

And they’re thoroughly enjoying their time at the Old Course, where they are rooting for Tiger Woods.

Spectators packed into stands and lined the fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

Stands were busy as spectators watched the action.
Some brought their own stools for a better view.

And the food outlets and bars were busy as fans relaxed in front of giant screens.

St Andrews itself was also thronging with people, with pipers playing on street corners and bunting hanging in town centre streets.

However, there was little sign of the traffic chaos predicted when ScotRail warned people not to travel by train last week.

Park and ride options appeared to be operating smoothly.

And double decker shuttle buses are running between the car parks and the course.

Photographer Steven Brown caught up with some of the fans.

Harris Kennedy, 6, with dad Richard, originally from Dunfermline but now living in Atlanta, Georgia.
Relaxing in the spectator zone.
Keeping score on day one.
Keeping safe in the sun.
Fans trying to catch a glimpse of Rory McIlroy.
Trying to read the course map in the wind isn’t easy.
Three-year-old Eliott looking for Tiger.
Selfies at the practice green.
A great view of the course.
Fans following the action.
Looking dapper for the prestigious event.
An ice cream is just the job in the warm weather.
Cheers!
Watching on the big screen in the spectator zone.
Iain and Midge Bett of Kingennie, with daughter Jenni Smith and friend Sara Dow.
Crowds arriving for the day.
Spectators enjoying the first day of the tournament.
The stands were busy.
Raymond Roy from Fraserburgh (51) in his tartan.

