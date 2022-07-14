VIDEO: Quirky outfits on display as The Open in St Andrews swings into action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 150th Open Championship in St Andrews is now in full swing and the crowds are out in force.

And there are some wild and wacky outfits to be seen around the course – and that’s just the golfers!

Among the thousands of spectators, was a group of Californians dressed jauntily in plus fours and red Argyle socks.

And Texans in tartan bunnets were only surpassed by the four friends adorned in matching American flag shirts.

Meanwhile, youngsters Elliot, 3, and five-month-old Jacob, from Northumberland, arrived dressed as tigers.

They were with parents Luke and Heather who are, you guessed it, Tiger Woods fans.

However, Peter Watson from Newmachar in Aberdeenshire was a true one-off.

He was proudly wearing a hat in the shape of a golf course, complete with flag and ball, made by his wife.

“At least she claims she made it!” he joked.

Romance and relaxation at the Old Course in St Andrews

Also among the crowd were Gay and Bob Yeomans, from Wisconsin, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The romantic pair renewed their vows in London on July 3 before heading to Wimbledon, where they watched Rafael Nadal in action twice.

And they’re thoroughly enjoying their time at the Old Course, where they are rooting for Tiger Woods.

Spectators packed into stands and lined the fairways hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

And the food outlets and bars were busy as fans relaxed in front of giant screens.

St Andrews itself was also thronging with people, with pipers playing on street corners and bunting hanging in town centre streets.

However, there was little sign of the traffic chaos predicted when ScotRail warned people not to travel by train last week.

Park and ride options appeared to be operating smoothly.

And double decker shuttle buses are running between the car parks and the course.

Photographer Steven Brown caught up with some of the fans.