Missing Glenrothes teenager could be in Blackpool

Police say a teenager missing from Glenrothes since Saturday may have travelled to Blackpool.

Officers have issued a renewed appeal for information to trace 14-year-old Emma – also known as Aster – Goddard.

It is believed Aster may have travelled to Blackpool, but also has links to Irvine in North Ayrshire.

Police say the youngster was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of Glenrothes at 10pm on Saturday.

Description of teenager

The teenager is described as about 5ft 4in tall and of medium build, with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

Aster was last seen wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who thinks they may have seen Aster or has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of July 16.”