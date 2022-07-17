Police appeal for teenager missing from Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers are appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old from Glenrothes.

Emma – also known as Aster – Goddard, was last seen leaving an address in the Waverley Drive area of Glenrothes at 10pm on Saturday,

Police have described the teenager as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with short brown hair in a pixie cut with red through it.

When last seen officer believe Aster was possibly wearing a red Joker T-shirt, a black hooded top and black shorts.

May have travelled to Irvine

Aster also has links to the Irvine area and may have travelled there by bus and train.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident reference number 4177 of July 16.