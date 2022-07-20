30-minute delays for drivers after Queensferry Crossing crash By Jake Keith July 20 2022, 6.23pm Updated: July 20 2022, 7.08pm 0 Queensferry Crossing [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Drivers faced tailbacks of 30 minutes after a crash on the Queensferry Crossing on Wednesday. The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on the M90 northbound at around 5pm. The incident led to long queues on the approach to the bridge for about two hours, with Traffic Scotland saying motorists were facing a travel time of half an hour. Google traffic data showed delays stretched back to the junction with the M9. The tailbacks for those heading towards Fife had eased by around 7pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier M90 southbound reopens after truck fire near Perth M90: Video shows motorist driving wrong way near Forth Road Bridge Repairs to be carried out to M90 flyover barrier damaged in fatal lorry crash End date for Perth M90 roadworks confirmed as second phase to start