30-minute delays for drivers after Queensferry Crossing crash

Drivers faced tailbacks of 30 minutes after a crash on the Queensferry Crossing on Wednesday.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on the M90 northbound at around 5pm.

The incident led to long queues on the approach to the bridge for about two hours, with Traffic Scotland saying motorists were facing a travel time of half an hour.

Google traffic data showed delays stretched back to the junction with the M9.

The tailbacks for those heading towards Fife had eased by around 7pm.