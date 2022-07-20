[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland say a missing Stirling pensioner may have travelled to St Andrews.

John Addison was last seen over a fortnight ago in Stirling town centre as appeals were launched to trace the 76-year-old.

Police Scotland now believe the man may have travelled to the St Andrews area as officers in Fife and Tayside shared the new information.

John is described as 5ft 7in, with short brown hair and uses two walking aids as he suffers with mobility issues.

What was he wearing?

The pensioner was wearing a red waist length jacket with blue and white checked pyjama bottoms on Tuesday July 5.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “It is now believed that John Addison may have headed to the St Andrews area.

“We would ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to get in touch with Police Scotland.

“John Addison was last seen in Stirling town centre on Tuesday 5 July 2022.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 2347 of 14 July 2022.”