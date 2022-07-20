Coastal path closed as firefighters battled gorse blaze at Fife quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Coastal path closed as firefighters battled gorse blaze at Fife quarry

By James Simpson
July 20 2022, 8.59pm Updated: July 20 2022, 9.49pm
Smoke could be seen billowing over Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing. Image: Police Scotland
Smoke could be seen billowing over Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing. Image: Police Scotland

A coastal path was closed as firefighters battled a gorse blaze at a Fife quarry.

South West Fife Police confirmed a cordon was erected as smoke billowed from Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters at Prestonhill Quarry. Image: Police Scotland.

One appliance from Dunfermline Fire Station was dispatched to the scene after calls came in shortly before 8pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used water back packs and beaters to quell the fire.

Police Scotland confirmed the coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing was closed for a period as crews dealt with the blaze.

The incident comes just days after fears youngsters were putting their lives at risk “tombstoning” into the notorious Fife quarry.

Around 200 youths were seen in the area on Monday evening as temperatures soared across Tayside and Fife.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing has been closed due to a fire in the gorse bushes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and having to block the pathway, so all vehicles will be stuck there for now.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews left the scene shortly after 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier