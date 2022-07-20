Coastal path closed as firefighters battled gorse blaze at Fife quarry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A coastal path was closed as firefighters battled a gorse blaze at a Fife quarry.

South West Fife Police confirmed a cordon was erected as smoke billowed from Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing on Wednesday evening.

One appliance from Dunfermline Fire Station was dispatched to the scene after calls came in shortly before 8pm.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service used water back packs and beaters to quell the fire.

Police Scotland confirmed the coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing was closed for a period as crews dealt with the blaze.

The coastal path between #DalgetyBay and #Inverkeithing has been closed due to a fire in the gorse bushes. @fire_scot in attendance and having to block the pathway, so all vehicles will be stuck there for now. Lots of rubbish and broken glass too 👎. pic.twitter.com/8U8qRNIOBq — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) July 20, 2022

The incident comes just days after fears youngsters were putting their lives at risk “tombstoning” into the notorious Fife quarry.

Around 200 youths were seen in the area on Monday evening as temperatures soared across Tayside and Fife.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The coastal path between Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing has been closed due to a fire in the gorse bushes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and having to block the pathway, so all vehicles will be stuck there for now.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews left the scene shortly after 9pm.