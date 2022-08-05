Fife-rooted aristocratic family The Lindsays of Balcarres to be subject of East Neuk book talk by author

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife-rooted aristocratic family The Lindsays of Balcarres to be subject of East Neuk book talk by author

By Michael Alexander
August 5 2022, 7.00am
The Happy Family_ 27th Earl and family

The author of a book about Fife family The Lindsays of Balcarres, is giving a talk about the book at Bowhouse, St Monans, at 6pm on August 6.

Ludovic Lindsay, who wrote the book The Lindsays of Balcarres: A Century of an Ancient Scottish Family in Photographs, will give the talk as part of a bigger photography exhibition organised by internationally-renowned Fife-based photographer Alexander Lindsay.

In the largest exhibition of his career, Alexander Lindsay has been showcasing his vast and ultra-high resolution landscape photographs from his travels to wilderness regions around the world.

Robert Lindsay V.C. (centre) with Lord Bury (l) and Sir Paul Hunter (r). unknown

When was the book published?

Ludovic Lindsay released his book last year, which illustrated the history of the Lindsay family with stunning photographs from 1840 onwards.

The Lindsays of Balcarres began with the rediscovery of some dusty photograph albums at the home of the author’s late father in Fife.

The wealth of images within, unexplored for over 80 years, provided the perfect way to present the fascinating untold stories of the family and their lives.

The family, which traces its roots back to the time of Charlemagne, almost lost everything after siding with the Stuarts, but fortunate marriages, colonial endeavours and industry enabled them to create a new fortune and reclaim their position as the Premier Earls of Scotland.

Robert Lindsay in his tiller-steered 28 h.p. Lanchester Landaulet at Balcarres in 1907

This renewal coincided with the birth of photography in the 1840s, which encouraged the family to capture moments of their leisure pursuits and the part they played in the events of their time.

The collection serves as a social history, recording the rapidly changing industries they were involved in and the relationships with their staff on which their way of life depended.

Some of the earliest daguerreotypes in the family archive point to the enduring affinity that would develop between photography and the country house.

Ticket information

The talk – A Century of an Ancient Fife family in photographs by Ludovic Lindsay, August 6, 6pm, Bowhouse, St Monans.

Ticket information is available here.

