Fife-rooted aristocratic family The Lindsays of Balcarres to be subject of East Neuk book talk by author

The author of a book about Fife family The Lindsays of Balcarres, is giving a talk about the book at Bowhouse, St Monans, at 6pm on August 6.

Ludovic Lindsay, who wrote the book The Lindsays of Balcarres: A Century of an Ancient Scottish Family in Photographs, will give the talk as part of a bigger photography exhibition organised by internationally-renowned Fife-based photographer Alexander Lindsay.

In the largest exhibition of his career, Alexander Lindsay has been showcasing his vast and ultra-high resolution landscape photographs from his travels to wilderness regions around the world.

Ludovic Lindsay released his book last year, which illustrated the history of the Lindsay family with stunning photographs from 1840 onwards.

The Lindsays of Balcarres began with the rediscovery of some dusty photograph albums at the home of the author’s late father in Fife.

The wealth of images within, unexplored for over 80 years, provided the perfect way to present the fascinating untold stories of the family and their lives.

The family, which traces its roots back to the time of Charlemagne, almost lost everything after siding with the Stuarts, but fortunate marriages, colonial endeavours and industry enabled them to create a new fortune and reclaim their position as the Premier Earls of Scotland.

This renewal coincided with the birth of photography in the 1840s, which encouraged the family to capture moments of their leisure pursuits and the part they played in the events of their time.

The collection serves as a social history, recording the rapidly changing industries they were involved in and the relationships with their staff on which their way of life depended.

Some of the earliest daguerreotypes in the family archive point to the enduring affinity that would develop between photography and the country house.

The talk – A Century of an Ancient Fife family in photographs by Ludovic Lindsay, August 6, 6pm, Bowhouse, St Monans.

Ticket information is available here.