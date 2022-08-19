Colinsburgh traffic lights: Months of delays to end as date announced for bridge repair works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Colinsburgh traffic lights: Months of delays to end as date announced for bridge repair works

By Claire Warrender
August 19 2022, 5.58am Updated: August 19 2022, 10.37am
Sean Dillon and Fiona Corps want work to start soon. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Sean Dillon and Fiona Corps want work to start soon. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Outcry over Tayside's new period poverty officer and this week's other big stories…
The homes are on St Andrews East Scores
St Andrews residents 'breathe sigh of relief' as luxury clifftop homes plans are rejected
0
The hotel's roof collapsed during the fire.
VIDEO: Fire crews fight overnight blaze at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Caitlin Medwik, Scott Wilson and daughter Kayleigh, and their Rosyth home following the fire.
Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support
0
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on…
HMP Low Moss.
Police scrambled to Fife woman's home after jilted ex made hoax 999 calls from…
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 route on mobile phone and 2019 walkers on Tay Road Bridge.
All you need to know about Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 - from weather forecast to…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Neil Cowan - caught masturbating outside Amazon depot in Dunfermline Picture shows; Neil Cowan - caught masturbating outside Amazon depot in Dunfermline. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 01/09/2021; 21780df5-bc98-44a1-9a0f-7cd3eef19bbf
Solo sex fiend jailed for 'relieving stress' twice outside Amazon Dunfermline
Gary Hogg.
Fife thug who battered pregnant victim during 30-year campaign of terror against four women…

More from The Courier

Carl Harvey leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee member of 'super-secret' group of paedophiles is jailed
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Mechanic checking the underside of a car during an MOT in Dundee
5 local garages for your next service or MOT in Dundee, Angus and Fife
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack
Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0