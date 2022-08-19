Hunt for vandals who damaged and stole from from Fife cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Hunt for vandals who damaged and stole from from Fife cemetery

By Neil Henderson
August 19 2022, 5.41pm
Scoonie Cemetery in Leven. Image: Google.
Scoonie Cemetery in Leven. Image: Google.

Police are hunting vandals who trashed a Fife cemetery and stole items from the site.

The vandals stuck on Thursday evening at Scoonie Cemetery on Largo Road Leven.

Officers were called to the cemetery shortly after 7.30pm after being alerted by a member of the public.

Those responsible for the damage had fled the scene before officers arrived.

It has not been confirmed what was stolen or what the extent of the damage was at the Fife Council-run site.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth police station said: “We received a report of vandalism at Scoonie Cemetery in Leven at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

“Police attended but there was no trace of any individuals on arrival.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting incident number 3212 of August 18.”

Ken Gourlay, executive director for enterprise and environment at Fife Council, said: “We’re aware of the issue at Scoonie Cemetery and we will look into how this damage has happened.

Damage to cemetery ‘disrespectful’

“Vandalism in any public place is an offence – but in a cemetery it’s especially disrespectful and causes heartbreak for those affected.

“If you have any concerns that criminal or inappropriate behaviour is taking place, please get in contact with the police.

“And to report any issues within our cemeteries email bereavement.services@fife.gov.uk.”

Lundin Links Hotel dubbed ‘disaster waiting to happen’ as fire destroys building

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
The fire ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Lundin Links Hotel dubbed 'disaster waiting to happen' as fire destroys building
0
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Mark McConnell. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/08/2022
Controlling Fife abuser poured coffee on girlfriend and banned her from wearing skirts
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Outcry over Tayside's new period poverty officer and this week's other big stories…
Sean Dillon and Fiona Corps want work to start soon. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Colinsburgh traffic lights: Months of delays to end as date announced for bridge repair…
0
The homes are on St Andrews East Scores
St Andrews residents 'breathe sigh of relief' as luxury clifftop homes plans are rejected
0

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0