Hunt for vandals who damaged and stole from from Fife cemetery

Police are hunting vandals who trashed a Fife cemetery and stole items from the site.

The vandals stuck on Thursday evening at Scoonie Cemetery on Largo Road Leven.

Officers were called to the cemetery shortly after 7.30pm after being alerted by a member of the public.

Those responsible for the damage had fled the scene before officers arrived.

It has not been confirmed what was stolen or what the extent of the damage was at the Fife Council-run site.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth police station said: “We received a report of vandalism at Scoonie Cemetery in Leven at around 7.40pm on Thursday.

“Police attended but there was no trace of any individuals on arrival.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting incident number 3212 of August 18.”

Ken Gourlay, executive director for enterprise and environment at Fife Council, said: “We’re aware of the issue at Scoonie Cemetery and we will look into how this damage has happened.

Damage to cemetery ‘disrespectful’

“Vandalism in any public place is an offence – but in a cemetery it’s especially disrespectful and causes heartbreak for those affected.

“If you have any concerns that criminal or inappropriate behaviour is taking place, please get in contact with the police.

“And to report any issues within our cemeteries email bereavement.services@fife.gov.uk.”