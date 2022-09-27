VIDEO: The amazing Forth Bridge views from 360-feet up for Barnardo’s Scotland thrillseekers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the stunning panorama enjoyed by folk lucky enough to join one of Scotland’s most spectacular charity events.

It took thrillseekers to a 360-foot high viewing platform on the north cantilever of the iconic Forth Bridge.

From there they enjoyed awe-inspiring panoramas of Edinburgh, Fife and the sister structures of the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing.

Barnardo’s Scotland joined forces with Network Rail, Balfour Beatty and the Briggers heritage volunteers in the weekend event.

And it was a complete sell-out after tickets were quickly snapped up when they went on sale earlier this summer.

The event has raised around £1/4 million for the charity since first being held in 2017.

The rail bridge, completed in 1890, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015.

It took eight years to build.

And the 1.5-mile crossing was the world’s longest single cantilever bridge span when it opened.

The story of the bridge was brought to life by Briggers heritage group members before visitors made the trip to the top.

Guests learned of the work which went into the triumph of engineering – and the toll of tragedy which cost more than 70 lives.

A lift then carried them up the side of the bridge to the viewing platform.

Platform proposal

Tickets this year were snapped up for 80th and 90th birthday gift and a golden wedding anniversary.

There was even a wedding proposal on Sunday.

Barnardo’s Scotland director Martin Crewe said: “We simply could not be more grateful to Network Rail, Balfour Beatty and The Briggers for all their support in making this event happen.

“And for the many volunteers from these organisations, Barnardo’s and others, working tirelessly behind the scenes all weekend to keep everything running and help create such a memorable experience.

“We hope that a fantastic time was had by all. The valuable funds raised will go to support our frontline work with disadvantaged children and families across Scotland.”

There are hopes the stunning views could be opened up to thousands more people each year.

Ambitious plans to develop a £35m visitor experience at the south end of the bridge are back on track.

It would see a permanent viewing platform created 367-feet above the Forth which visitors will access by a bridge walkway.

Heady thrill above the Forth

Angus Area Editor Graham Brown reflects on an unforgettable Fife foray.

For someone who usually gets the fear going up a ladder to clean the gutters, there can’t be many more exhilarating ways to gets to grips with heights.

From the terra firma of North Queensferry, the Forth Bridge close up is a quite remarkable feat of engineering.

But its true majesty is revealed as you step out of the lift and onto the viewing platform high above the Forth.

It’s a breath-taking 360-degree panorama.

A sun beginning to dip in the late autumn sky brings the bridge’s distinctive red oxide hue alive.

And as trains rumble hundreds of feet below on the east coast main line, the modern neighbours of the 1964 Road Bridge and 2017 Queenferry Crossing complete the incredible triumvirate spanning the Forth.

Barnardo’s Scotland, Network Rail and the Briggers heritage enthusiasts deserve immense credit for putting together such an incredible opportunity.

But it’s the men of Balfour Beatty who take you safely to the top and down again.

The Forth Bridge is their day-to-day environment as part of the firm responsible for maintaining the 132-year-old structure.

So there’s a palpable sense of pride in them being able to offer a perspective on their workplace from what must rank as one of Scotland’s most astonishing vantage points.