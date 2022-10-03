King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

By Claire Warrender
October 3 2022, 4.18pm Updated: October 3 2022, 5.26pm
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline. Image: PA.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Lee Rigby has been jailed.
Fife predator jailed for raping woman after massage
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
StAR campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon at the site of the town's former railway station: Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
St Andrews 'should not have The Open back' until railway link is built, say…
A gritter out and about in Douglas.
Will gritters still serve Tayside and Fife this winter amid HGV driver shortage?
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to 'one in a million' Fife gran who died suddenly
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
Lady Anna Poole QC.
Top judge educated at St Andrews steps down as chair of Scotland’s Covid inquiry
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon

Most Read

1
64-year-old Mhari Millar with her daughter Niki Caira and granddaughter Mya Caira.
Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ Fife gran who died suddenly
2
Routes including the Tay Road Bridge could be affected by strong winds on Wednesday.
Gusts of more than 50mph forecast to hit Tayside and Fife
3
The road near to the scene of the crash. Image: Google Maps.
Two people rescued after car and tractor collide on A90 south of Brechin
4
Councillor George McIrvine is calling for clearer updates on the Derby Street development. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Future tenants in limbo as entry date still not confirmed for £26m Dundee housing
5
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
6
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
7
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
8
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
9
King Charles spoke to members of the large crowd in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.
Were you there? 33 great pictures as King Charles III visits Dunfermline
10
Myres Castle and its stunning walled garden.
£3.5m Fife castle with 45 acres, two cottages and amazing ‘Vatican’ walled garden

More from The Courier

Lee Rigby has been jailed.
Fife predator jailed for raping woman after massage
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Inside story on Dundee parent's school meals expose
Andrew Crawford led away in handcuffs at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser 'put tracker on girlfriend's car' and attacked her with a saw
StAR campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon at the site of the town's former railway station: Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
St Andrews 'should not have The Open back' until railway link is built, say…
Nicky Clark signing was the last piece of the jigsaw for St Johnstone.
Signing Nicky Clark was the last piece of the St Johnstone jigsaw, says Melker…
The Cox Stack has been a pillar of the community for over 0 years.
Cox's Stack: How iconic tower could have brought Las Vegas to Lochee

Editor's Picks