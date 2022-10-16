Fife family left speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife family left speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad

By Amie Flett
October 16 2022, 6.38pm Updated: October 16 2022, 8.41pm
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Over one hundred bikers drove past the house of a terminally-ill dad in Ladybank on Sunday to pay their respects to a “life-long biker”.

Frank Foster, 61, is currently on end of life care at his home in the Ladybank area of Fife due to a tumour in his brain.

After beating lung cancer just two years ago, the news came as a massive shock to Frank’s four children and wife, Eileen.

Frank Foster with his wife Eileen.

Originally from Leven, Frank worked as an offshore crane operator and has a life-long passion for motorbikes.

Frank’s daughter, Donna Villarreal, was trying to plan ahead for his funeral after he was eventually put on end of life care when she approached the biking community in Glenrothes.

Initially, she had been hoping to plan something with the bikers for his funeral when they suggested driving by Frank’s house to allow him to experience motorbikes one last time.

The bikers drove past Frank’s home in Ladybank on Sunday.

Donna said: “It’s been a bit difficult but he’s been a fighter up until the very end and he’s never lost his humour.

“Up until last Saturday we were still thinking ‘he’s going to fight this and he’s going to win’, but on Saturday the headaches got too much and he was in quite a bit of pain.

“It’s been quite a dramatic decline and a deterioration of his health – he’s lost his sight and his balance.

“We had to get palliative care involvement in the house so we managed to get him on a hospital bed and he’s on a syringe driver and things.

“I’m actually a nurse practitioner so I’ve just been nursing him at home with a lot of palliative care involvement and they’ve been amazing.”

Drive by organised in less than 24 hours

Donna said Frank has been into motorbikes since he was eight-years-old so she was keen to do something special to remember him by.

“He was always on bikes,” Donna said.

“He only sold his bikes two years ago when he had lung cancer and always promised that when he got better, he would get another bike but unfortunately better days never came.

The bikers made their way through Ladybank to Frank’s home.

“I reached out to Alan Mitchell (a member of the Glenrothes biking community) and he’s the one who offered and said ‘why don’t we actually do something while he’s still alive?’

“And within less than 24-hours they managed to organise that.”

Donna said she and her family were taken-aback by the amount of bikers who turned up to pay their respects to Frank on Sunday.

Bikers brought ‘sunshine and happiness’ amid difficult time

She said: “I genuinely didn’t expect it to have such a big turn out.

“I think it just brought a wee bit of sunshine and a wee bit of happiness to what is a really difficult and challenging time so he did smile and it was nice to see him smile.

“When they went past my dad managed to open his eyes and he was doing a hand signal to tell them to rev up the engine and he was trying to guess what bikes they were.

The bikers waved at Frank through the window as they drove past his home.

“He could smell the smoke and the exhaust fumes from the engines – he thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I think it made him feel very loved, I don’t even know the word to describe it but we’re all extremely grateful to the biking community for what they’ve done just to bring a wee bit of joy to a really sad time.”

