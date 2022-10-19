Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth Bridge views

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of a Fife hotel with spectacular views of the Forth Bridge have lodged a last-ditch appeal to turn it into flats.

Councillors refused a bid to transform the former Albert Hotel in North Queensferry into four luxury homes in August.

They agreed with Fife Council planners that the loss of a potential tourism and community asset next to the World Heritage Site could not be justified.

More than 100 people had objected to the proposal amid plans for a community buy-out of the 19th century building.

However, the hotel has been closed for four years and owners Festival Inns said it was no longer viable.

They have now appealed to the Scottish Government, asking them to overturn the refusal so the development can go ahead.

Unrivalled view of the Forth Bridge

A spokesperson for the company acknowledged North Queensferry was a tourist destination due to its views of the Forth bridges and Queensferry Crossing.

But he added: “The focus for sightseeing the bridges is in South Queensferry and a change of use of the hotel is considered to have minimal impact on visitor numbers or expenditure in the village.”

The flats plan included glazed balconies with unrivalled views of the bridges.

However, the application was ruled inadequate by council officers and members of the central and west planning committee.

Planning officer Mary Stewart said there was no evidence the Main Street hotel was not viable.

And she said the principle of the proposed change was not acceptable.

“The applicant has also proposed internal alterations which would have a detrimental impact on the building,” she added.

Reasons for North Queensferry hotel refusal ‘unsubstantiated’

The committee’s decision was hailed as great news for the village.

Fife Greens back plans to take the C-listed building into community ownership.

And co-convener Ryan Blackadder said: “Despite having to submit objections multiple times the village has continued to show they desire a place of value where they can meet, eat, drink and connect.”

But in its appeal, Festival Inns said the reasons for refusal were “unsubstantiated”.

“No material considerations have been identified by the council that indicate the appeal should be refused,” they said.