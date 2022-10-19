Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth Bridge views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife

Developers appeal refusal of plans to transform Fife hotel into luxury flats with Forth Bridge views

By Claire Warrender
October 19 2022, 5.58am Updated: October 19 2022, 6.18am
The North Queensferry hotel appeal has been lodged
The Albert Hotel has been closed for four years. Image: DC Thomson.

The owners of a Fife hotel with spectacular views of the Forth Bridge have lodged a last-ditch appeal to turn it into flats.

Councillors refused a bid to transform the former Albert Hotel in North Queensferry into four luxury homes in August.

They agreed with Fife Council planners that the loss of a potential tourism and community asset next to the World Heritage Site could not be justified.

Forth Bridge
The Forth Bridge is a World Heritage Site.

More than 100 people had objected to the proposal amid plans for a community buy-out of the 19th century building.

However, the hotel has been closed for four years and owners Festival Inns said it was no longer viable.

They have now appealed to the Scottish Government, asking them to overturn the refusal so the development can go ahead.

Unrivalled view of the Forth Bridge

A spokesperson for the company acknowledged North Queensferry was a tourist destination due to its views of the Forth bridges and Queensferry Crossing.

But he added: “The focus for sightseeing the bridges is in South Queensferry and a change of use of the hotel is considered to have minimal impact on visitor numbers or expenditure in the village.”

The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry, Fife
Developers have appealed the council decision on the North Queensferry hotel.

The flats plan included glazed balconies with unrivalled views of the bridges.

However, the application was ruled inadequate by council officers and members of the central and west planning committee.

Planning officer Mary Stewart said there was no evidence the Main Street hotel was not viable.

And she said the principle of the proposed change was not acceptable.

“The applicant has also proposed internal alterations which would have a detrimental impact on the building,” she added.

Reasons for North Queensferry hotel refusal ‘unsubstantiated’

The committee’s decision was hailed as great news for the village.

Fife Greens back plans to take the C-listed building into community ownership.

And co-convener Ryan Blackadder said: “Despite having to submit objections multiple times the village has continued to show they desire a place of value where they can meet, eat, drink and connect.”

But in its appeal, Festival Inns said the reasons for refusal were “unsubstantiated”.

“No material considerations have been identified by the council that indicate the appeal should be refused,” they said.

