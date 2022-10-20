Kirkcaldy Postings: Councillors agree to support demolition and redevelopment of derelict centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife councillors have agreed to support the redevelopment of the derelict Postings shopping centre in Kirkcaldy.

The decision to support owner businessman Tahir Ali’s plans for the building was taken at a meeting of Fife Council’s cabinet committee on Thursday.

Mr Ali purchased the three-acre site in the centre of the Fife town for just over £300,000 in 2019 after it originally went up for auction with a £1 price tag.

Once a shopping mecca, the centre become a symbol of Kirkcaldy’s declining town centre.

Despite being rebranded as the Kirkcaldy Centre, and an attempt to fill the vacant units, Mr Ali was forced to shut the centre for good in 2021 when the last shops closed.

Subject to planning approvals, a series of work is now planned at the centre over the next 12 months.

Locals have been told to expect the demolition of the existing building to create space for development.

‘Great news for Kirkcaldy’

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed support from his colleagues.

He said: “This is great news for Kirkcaldy. The shopping centre is now 40 years old and has been declining over recent years.

“Despite the Kirkcaldy Centre being bought over in 2019, a rebranding exercise and efforts to market the vacant units, the remaining occupiers have left, and the centre is now completely vacant and has been closed by the owner.

‘Fantastic redevelopment opportunity’

“By demolishing and clearing this site, it provides a fantastic redevelopment opportunity that could bring a much-welcomed boost to the local economy.

“It also complements the rest of the regeneration work going on in the town centre and helps reduce the number of derelict buildings in the town.

“I look forward to this prime location coming back to life.”

Owner Tahir Ali added: “We’re happy to be working alongside Fife Council in bringing forward the redevelopment of this strategically important town centre site.

“Replacing the now derelict former shopping centre will provide a significant boost to the vibrancy of this part of town.

“Due to the challenging economic circumstances, it’s more important than ever that both the public and private sectors work together to encourage economic regeneration.”