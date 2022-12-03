Police say spate of vehicle thefts and house break ins across Fife are linked

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating a spate of vehicle thefts and break ins across Fife say some of the incidents are linked.

Officers are urging the public to be vigilant and check home and security following a raft of incidents.

A number of thefts carried out over the last four weeks are now being investigated, including:

November 6 ; A Ford Transit van, Yamaha quad bike, child’s motocross bike and a KTM motocross bike were stolen from a garage in Wellwood, Dunfermline. The van was recovered in the Kirkcaldy area.

; A Ford Transit van, Yamaha quad bike, child’s motocross bike and a KTM motocross bike were stolen from a garage in Wellwood, Dunfermline. The van was recovered in the Kirkcaldy area. November 8 : Theft of a silver VW van from Main Street, Saline, which was later recovered in Methil.

: Theft of a silver VW van from Main Street, Saline, which was later recovered in Methil. November 13 : A dark-coloured Mercedes saloon which was seen at an attempted housebreaking at the Woodend Industrial estate, Cowdenbeath. Police say the vehicle is linked to other commercial break-ins in south west Fife.

: A dark-coloured Mercedes saloon which was seen at an attempted housebreaking at the Woodend Industrial estate, Cowdenbeath. Police say the vehicle is linked to other commercial break-ins in south west Fife. November 17 : Ford Transit van with £30,000 worth of tools and specialist equipment was stolen from outside a property in Rose Street, Dunfermline, overnight. The vehicle was recovered in the Kinross area however the tools are still missing.

: Ford Transit van with £30,000 worth of tools and specialist equipment was stolen from outside a property in Rose Street, Dunfermline, overnight. The vehicle was recovered in the Kinross area however the tools are still missing. November 26-27: A grey or silver coloured Range Rover was seen at a housebreaking in Donibristle Gardens, Dalgety Bay, where a number of items, including expensive watches, were stolen.

Police investigating the spate of thefts now say this vehicle is linked to incidents which have occurred in Crossgates and Dunfermline.

Positive lines of enquiry

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said detectives were pursuing a number of positive lines of enquiry.

He also moved to reassure the public that every effort was being made to bring those responsible to justice and to return the stolen property to their owners.

He added: “We are asking people to be extra vigilant and security conscious, especially in the run up to the Festive period when they may have more valuable items around.

“Please consider reviewing your security and if it could be enhanced by alarms, motion-activated lights or CCTV.

“Prevention is a big part of policing and the public has a vital role to play in this.

“Anyone who witnesses anything suspicious should contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”