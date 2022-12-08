A91 reopened between St Andrews and Guardbridge following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A91 has been reopened between St Andrews and Guardbridge following a collision.

The road was closed by police following the crash on Thursday night, however it was reopened early on Friday morning.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the incident or if anyone was injured.

On Thursday night, a spokesperson for Fife Council wrote on the Fife Roads Twitter: “The A91 between Guardbridge and St Andrews road is closed due to a road traffic accident and will remain closed until further notice.”

Bus services diverted due to crash

Moffat and Williamson diverted some of its services due to the incident.

A post on their Twitter read: “Due to an incident on the A91 between Kincaple and St Andrews the 92 service is currently diverting via Strathkinness and as a result suffering delays.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.