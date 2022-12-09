Bawbee Bridge roadworks: Relief as Leven traffic lights are lifted in time for Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Months of roadworks on Leven’s Bawbee Bridge have been lifted in time for Christmas.

The move follows an agreement by utility companies working on the bridge last month.

And it comes after complaints from traders about falling trade as shoppers avoid the area.

Traffic will be able to flow freely over the festive period until the traffic lights return on January 5.

The Bawbee Bridge is the main route between Leven and Methil/Buckhaven.

And it typically carries around 18,000 vehicles a day.

Welcome news for traders

The news has been welcomed amid a testing time for Leven High Street.

Two major fires in November have left some businesses closed and others facing demolition.

Poundstretcher was destroyed on November 8 and work to bring it down is due to start next week.

Meanwhile, a second blaze on November 25 badly damaged the former Masterton’s jeweller premises.

Fencing remains in place in the town centre for safety reasons but pedestrian access has been created and most shops are open.

Levenmouth Labour councillor Colin Davidson said the removal of the Bawbee Bridge roadworks would provide some relief.

“Finally some good news for traders,” he said.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone, including businesses so it’s welcome news we can get back to some kind of normality.”

Bawbee Bridge work part of new rail link preparations

Work began on the Bawbee Bridge in July as part of the multi-million pound investment in the new Levenmouth rail link.

The structure is 75-years-old and suffering from significant deterioration.

And the plan is to strengthen and raise the parapets before the railway opens beneath it.

BT Openreach and other utility companies have been working to divert cables over the past few months before the main strengthening work begins.

Fife Council said the traffic lights would remain in place from January 5 until the necessary work is complete.