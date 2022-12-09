St Andrews gallery hosts work of Scottish impressionistic painter Mark Holden in exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works by Scottish impressionistic painter Mark Holden are the subject of an art exhibition in St Andrews.

Sproson Gallery’s 2022 Winter Exhibition, featuring Mark Holden: A 20-Year Retrospective, opens on Saturday December 10.

Celebrating Holden’s 20th year as a professional artist, also included in the exhibition will be works by Elena Guillaumin, Penelope Anstice, Jenny Matthews, Yvonne Hair, and Margaret Evans, among others.

Who is Mark Holden?

After a career in sales and marketing, Mark was fortunate to be able to follow his interest in painting and begin his professional career in 2002.

He is known for his depictions of St Andrews, many of which are held in private collections in the UK and abroad.

Mark also teaches at various art clubs around Scotland and on Fred Olsen Line cruises across the globe.

In addition, he leads art and photography holiday groups to Italy, Spain, and Morocco for Edinburgh-based Flavours Holidays.

He previously led residential Art Weeks in Inchnadamph Hotel near Loch Assynt in the Highlands.

Work in oil paints

Mark paints primarily in oils, creating his pieces with both a brush and palette knife, but also enjoys working in watercolour.

He is a great fan of the Colourist and the Impressionist artistic movements, both of which have strongly influenced his own painting style.

His subjects range from Scottish seascapes to Venetian architecture, with wild poppies and the Fife coast being particular favourites.

More recently, he has enjoyed depicting the grandeur of classic cars and the lively activity of skiing scenes.

One of his most enduring preferred subjects, however, has been the West Sands of St Andrews, where his painting career started.

When does exhibition run?

For a chance to meet Mark while enjoying the exhibition and toasting the festive season, visit Sproson Gallery at 138 South Street, St Andrews, from 3-5pm on Saturday December 10.

Those unable to make it on Saturday are invited to visit us at their own convenience from December 10 until January 3.

The gallery is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-1pm and 1:30pm-5pm.