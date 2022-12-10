Woman struck by van in Glenrothes crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to the Queensway shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing a number of police and ambulance at the scene near the Morrisons in Glenrothes.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a van and a female pedestrian on Queensway, Glenrothes, around 2.05pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian has been taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”