Body found on beach in search for missing Dalgety Bay woman

A body has been found on a beach in the search for a woman missing from Dalgety Bay.

Police were alerted to the discovery at Gullane, East Lothian – across the Firth of Forth from Fife – at around 7.50am on Thursday.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Fiona Thomson, 60 – who was last heard from on Monday – have been informed.

Officers say there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police appealed for the public’s help to find Fiona earlier this week.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Around 7.50am on Thursday, officers were made aware of the body of a woman being found on beach at Gullane.

“Although formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Fiona Thomson, 60, who was reported missing from Dalgety Bay, have been informed.

“There are thought to no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”