Police investigate Sunday afternoon shop fire in Dunfermline

Police will investigate the cause of a fire at a shop in the centre of Dunfermline on Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the empty First Class stationers shop in Queen Anne Street broke out shortly before 1pm.

At the height of the blaze there were four fire engines and a high reach unit at the scene.

There were no casualties.

Building fire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.05pm on Sunday, to a report of a fire in an empty shop in Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.50pm of reports of a fire at a building in Queen Anne Street,

“We sent appliances there from Dunfermline, Lochgelly and Burntisland. There was also a high reach appliance.”

He added that fire fighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

The scale of the emergency presence was scaled back just after 2pm with two appliances remaining at the scene for a short time longer.

A number of city centre roads were sealed off by police during the height of the fire with access blocked at the bus station, Cross Wynd and at the entrance to Queen Anne Street near the Commercial pub.