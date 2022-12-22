‘Landmark’ Kirkcaldy building to be converted into nursery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “landmark” building in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park is to be converted into a nursery.

Plans to transform the B-listed Main Gate Lodge, most recently used as offices, have been given the green light by Fife Council – which is behind the proposals.

It will be run by nearby Kirkcaldy West Primary School and will have capacity for 24 pupils and five full-time staff.

The nursery will be open from 8.45am to 3.45pm each day, with pupils also having access to an outdoor play area and supervised visits to the rest of the park.

According to the planning application, the nursery will address a growing need for childcare in the town.

A statement submitted alongside the application said: “Increased housebuilding and local population changes mean, currently, there is insufficient nursery capacity to provide the statutory nursery provision within this area.

“The purpose of the application is to repurpose an existing vacant building within the

council’s stock and adapt the building to provide it a new purpose, and to stop the

deterioration of this historical landmark building of Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.”

Building dates from 1980s

Main Gate Lodge dates from the early 1890s, with the park itself being opened in 1892 as a gift to the people of Kirkcaldy from former provost Michael Beveridge.

The property was originally a home for the park’s groundskeeper, but in recent years it has been used as council offices.

The council plans to make few changes to the property, aiming to “maintain the existing appearance and character of the building” during the conversion.