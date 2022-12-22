‘Landmark’ Kirkcaldy building to be converted into nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘Landmark’ Kirkcaldy building to be converted into nursery

By Matteo Bell
December 22 2022, 1.26pm
Main Gate Lodge in Beveridge Park. Image: Fife Council
Main Gate Lodge in Beveridge Park. Image: Fife Council

A “landmark” building in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park is to be converted into a nursery.

Plans to transform the B-listed Main Gate Lodge, most recently used as offices, have been given the green light by Fife Council – which is behind the proposals.

It will be run by nearby Kirkcaldy West Primary School and will have capacity for 24 pupils and five full-time staff.

The nursery will be open from 8.45am to 3.45pm each day, with pupils also having access to an outdoor play area and supervised visits to the rest of the park.

The building has recently been used as offices. Image: Fife Council

According to the planning application, the nursery will address a growing need for childcare in the town.

A statement submitted alongside the application said: “Increased housebuilding and local population changes mean, currently, there is insufficient nursery capacity to provide the statutory nursery provision within this area.

“The purpose of the application is to repurpose an existing vacant building within the
council’s stock and adapt the building to provide it a new purpose, and to stop the
deterioration of this historical landmark building of Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.”

Building dates from 1980s

Main Gate Lodge dates from the early 1890s, with the park itself being opened in 1892 as a gift to the people of Kirkcaldy from former provost Michael Beveridge.

The property was originally a home for the park’s groundskeeper, but in recent years it has been used as council offices.

The council plans to make few changes to the property, aiming to “maintain the existing appearance and character of the building” during the conversion.

