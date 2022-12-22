Glenrothes teenager spreads joy by bagpiping for free in Fife care homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glenrothes teenager has been spreading Christmas cheer around Fife by offering free bagpipe performances.

Joseph Townsley is aiming to give something back to the community and brighten up people’s days with his displays.

The Bell Baxter High School pupil has visited care homes and performed for whole streets, but has more lined up over his holidays.

He has even left locals in tears with his heartfelt efforts.

Piper using ‘spare time’ to entertain locals

The 14-year-old told The Courier he wants to make the most of his free time over the festive period.

He said: “I have all this spare time on my hands over the holidays.

“I don’t have much to do so I thought, ‘Why not help people and go and play for them?’

“I want to help make their days better and I have spare time so there is no point wasting it.

“It seems a good idea to play at old folks’ homes for free.”

Joseph, who was inspired to take up bagpiping after listening to Scottish folk band The Corries, has no plans to stop playing any time soon.

He added: “It feels really good playing for other people, I enjoy it a lot.

“So far, everyone I’ve played for has been chuffed and really enjoyed it.

“I’ll keep doing this for as long as I can.”

Care home residents left ‘sobbing’ at performance

Joseph’s dad, Joe – who has been promoting his son’s playing on Facebook – says the performances have had a profound effect on some locals.

He said: “He was in a care home in Cupar for over an hour and the response we got was unbelievable.

“One of the ladies there held onto him and didn’t want to let go, she was just sobbing.

“For some reason, the shows seem to be bringing everyone together.

“Anyone that’s in the room or space he’s playing seems to get up singing and dancing.”

Joseph has now ended up with a busy schedule and is fully booked until late January.

This includes a request from as far afield as Australia to perform for a family member living in Fife, more visits to care homes and playing for Ukrainian refugees.