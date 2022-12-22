Raith Rovers team news: Ethan Ross set to miss out with two others to be assessed ahead of Morton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers will give fitness tests to Lewis Vaughan and Ryan Nolan ahead of Friday’s match versus Morton.

Ian Murray’s side are looking for their first win in the Scottish Championship in five attempts after last week’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath.

Between those league matches there have been wins over Auchinleck Talbot and Friday’s opposition in the cup competitions, the latter on penalties.

Liam Dick will return after missing last week with a hamstring issue but winger Ethan Ross is “struggling” after going off injured last week.

Forward Vaughan and defender Nolan meanwhile have picked up knocks and could miss out.

Murray was keen to stress, given the player’s injury history, that Vaughan’s injury is minor.

The 27-year-old recently made his comeback after around 14 months out.

He then got his first goal since his return, against Morton, in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Emergency loan

Jamie MacDonald will also miss the visit of Morton after pulling up in last week’s warm-up.

The Raith manager confirmed that the search is under way to provide some cover.

Last week Courier Sport broke the news that Rovers are seeking fresh investment and could be sold.

The Rovers boss said he is focussing on what he can control: the football.

It has been a normal week of training – other than preparing for a Friday night game, and knowing that for once the club will have Christmas Day off.

“I’ll focus on the football. We just got on with it until we’re told something else,” said Murray.

He praised the job done by Dougie Imrie at Morton – a side that hasn’t lost over 90 minutes in 11 matches – highlighting the “high energy” they brought in the most recent of three meetings so far between the sides.

Following last week’s cancellations due to the weather Morton’s last match was that game at Stark’s Park.

“They are really well organised, really aggressive,” added Murray.

“They have good players at the top end of the park, they’ve got a really good pressing system.

“So we’ll need to do well to pass the ball to get round them and the more they press us, the quicker we’ll have to be.”