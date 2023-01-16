Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street By Neil Henderson January 16 2023, 6.49pm Updated: January 16 2023, 7.14pm Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A police probe has been launched after a man was found injured in a Lochgelly street on Monday evening. Officers were called to Francis Street in the town shortly after 5pm following an alert from a member of the public. Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least two police vehicles arrive in the street with an ambulance arriving a short time after. Police have since confirmed that the man was taken to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not yet known. An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm officers were called to a report of an injured man on Francis Street in Lochgelly. “He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Dundee United's Tony Asghar escapes driving ban for speeding in Fife Driver who smashed into woman on quad bike in Fife caught behind wheel while… Fife banker in court for undertaking on M90 hard shoulder Neighbour rescues dog as fire breaks out in Kirkcaldy flat Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows Fife lifeboat crews embark on rescue in atrocious conditions Weather warning remains in place as Angus clear-up operation gets under way Fife driver at SIXTEEN times cocaine limit was in drug-induced psychosis Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues… Most Read 1 Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her… 2 New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee 3 Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… 4 Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats 5 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 6 Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial 7 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 8 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 9 New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are… 10 Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School More from The Courier Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's… Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack' Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt? Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for… Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth Perth children's clothing shop to shut over 'challenging trading conditions' Editor's Picks Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still take months St Johnstone heading for lowest home support in modern era as fan boycott of Rangers Scottish Cup tie kicks in Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS ‘interest’ and declares top 6 a realistic target for Dundee United Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation begins Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her death Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed ‘blows to head’ for Dundee police fight challenge Most Commented 1 Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes