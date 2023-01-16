Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police probe has been launched after a man was found injured in a Lochgelly street on Monday evening.

Officers were called to Francis Street in the town shortly after 5pm following an alert from a member of the public.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least two police vehicles arrive in the street with an ambulance arriving a short time after.

Police have since confirmed that the man was taken to Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm officers were called to a report of an injured man on Francis Street in Lochgelly.

“He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”