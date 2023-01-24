Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sudden death of a woman at a property in Cowdenbeath is not thought to be suspicious.

Concerned locals saw several ambulances and police vehicles in the Broad Street area of the Fife town at around 11am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland confirmed officers had been called to attend after the sudden death of a 54-year-old woman.

Inquiries into the death continue, but police say there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The woman has not been identified.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed three ambulances were sent to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Police were made aware of the sudden death of a 54-year-old woman within a property on Broad Street in Cowdenbeath.

“Inquiries are ongoing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”