Attempted ram-raid leaves thousands of pounds of damage at Tayport garage

A Tayport garage has suffered thousands of pounds of damage in an early-morning attempted ram-raid.

Would-be thieves were captured on CCTV using a vehicle to smash their way into a motorbike showroom at Willison Motors, on Queen Street, at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Nothing was stolen but it is estimated the damage caused could cost nearly £7,000 to repair.

A large section of the showroom’s front window was left smashed and damage to the structure could also be seen in a photo taken in the aftermath of the raid.

‘It was brazen’

Owner Jim Taylor described hearing about the raid in a call from one of his employees.

He said: “I got phone call from my mechanic just after seven in the morning telling me about the damage, we had not realised until then.

“When we reviewed the CCTV cameras, we could see them using a car to ram the showroom. It was brazen.

“There are no keys kept there so they didn’t manage to steal anything but I’ve had the joiner out and they estimate it could cost between £5,000 and £7,000 (to repair).”

Owner left feeling angry

Jim, who also owns the Angus Motor Company based in Forfar, says he has been left feeling angry following the incident and hopes the police can catch those responsible.

The 51-year-old said: “The police, to their credit, came out quickly and were taking statements.

“The perpetrators were wearing gloves, though, so forensics are unlikely.

“The police also said that these type of things are starting happen more often.”

He added: “You lock up at night and hope to relax but you can’t do that. It makes you feel angry, people work hard and this is what happens.

“We are all upset and even the local residents said they don’t expect something like that to happen here.”

It comes after a ram-raid at a shop in Broughty Ferry last week, while three shops were broken into in the Barnhill area of the city on Wednesday.

Police inquiries continuing

Police have confirmed they are investigating the Tayport incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a vehicle having been driven into the front of a business premises on Queen Street in Tayport around 7.30am on Wednesday.

“The incident is believed to have occurred around 4.30am.

“Nothing was stolen, however damage has been caused to the premises.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”