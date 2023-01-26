Attempted ram-raid leaves thousands of pounds of damage at Tayport garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Attempted ram-raid leaves thousands of pounds of damage at Tayport garage

By Laura Devlin
January 26 2023, 9.10am Updated: January 26 2023, 9.41am
The aftermath of the attempted ram-raid at Willison Motors. Image: Jim Taylor.
A Tayport garage has suffered thousands of pounds of damage in an early-morning attempted ram-raid.

Would-be thieves were captured on CCTV using a vehicle to smash their way into a motorbike showroom at Willison Motors, on Queen Street, at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Nothing was stolen but it is estimated the damage caused could cost nearly £7,000 to repair.

A large section of the showroom’s front window was left smashed and damage to the  structure could also be seen in a photo taken in the aftermath of the raid.

‘It was brazen’

Owner Jim Taylor described hearing about the raid in a call from one of his employees.

He said: “I got phone call from my mechanic just after seven in the morning telling me about the damage, we had not realised until then.

“When we reviewed the CCTV cameras, we could see them using a car to ram the showroom. It was brazen.

“There are no keys kept there so they didn’t manage to steal anything but I’ve had the joiner out and they estimate it could cost between £5,000 and £7,000 (to repair).”

Owner left feeling angry

Jim, who also owns the Angus Motor Company based in Forfar, says he has been left feeling angry following the incident and hopes the police can catch those responsible.

The 51-year-old said: “The police, to their credit, came out quickly and were taking statements.

“The perpetrators were wearing gloves, though, so forensics are unlikely.

“The police also said that these type of things are starting happen more often.”

Willison Motors owner Jim Taylor, right, shakes hands with former owner Tom Willison after taking over in 2021. Image: Alan Richardson.

He added: “You lock up at night and hope to relax but you can’t do that. It makes you feel angry, people work hard and this is what happens.

“We are all upset and even the local residents said they don’t expect something like that to happen here.”

It comes after a ram-raid at a shop in Broughty Ferry last week, while three shops were broken into in the Barnhill area of the city on Wednesday.

Police inquiries continuing

Police have confirmed they are investigating the Tayport incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a vehicle having been driven into the front of a business premises on Queen Street in Tayport around 7.30am on Wednesday.

“The incident is believed to have occurred around 4.30am.

“Nothing was stolen, however damage has been caused to the premises.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented