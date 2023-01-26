Pedestrian, 42, dies after being hit by car on A9 in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the A9 in Perth.

The 42-year-old man died at the scene of the collision between the Broxden and Inveralmond roundabouts at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

He was struck by a white Peugeot 2008 car.

The 31-year-old female driver was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution but has been discharged.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened around 7pm.

Police probe into circumstances

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie, of the road policing unit in Perth, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone affected by this crash.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to get in touch.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 1618 of January 25.”