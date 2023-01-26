Frank Turner, musician with a good heart, bound for Fat Sam’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Frank Turner, musician with a good heart, bound for Fat Sam’s

By David Pollock
January 26 2023, 10.00am
Frank Turner's FTHC (Frank Turner Hardcore) was his ninth album in 15 years.
Frank Turner's FTHC (Frank Turner Hardcore) was his ninth album in 15 years.

There are few more dependable musicians working in Britain right now than Frank Turner.

And not just because he’s prodigiously hard-working – last year’s FTHC (it stands for Frank Turner Hardcore) was his ninth album in 15 years – but because he turns up for all the right causes.

Political and personal

His support for independent venues and for charities like the Music Venue Trust is well-known, and his thoughtful and expressive lyrics often dive deep into political and personal issues.

Frank Turner’s support for independent venues and for charities like the Music Venue Trust is well-known.

It’s all a far cry from the musician who sang, tongue-in-cheek, “stop asking musicians what they think” on his song 1933, or the young man who went to Eton on a scholarship and was a classmate of Prince William.

Musical roots

Turner has spoken about how unhappy he found those schooldays, and how he found solace in punk music, first through his old band Million Dead, and now via his own career.

As the name suggests, FTHC is a return to those musical roots.

Following the cleaner pop-rock of 2018’s Be More Kind and 2019’s folky tribute to history’s great women No Man’s Land, FTHC covers his own mental state (Haven’t Been Doing So Well), his departure from London (Farewell to My City) and an extraordinary pair of songs about his childhood anger at his father and the elder Turner’s transition (Fatherless and Miranda).

Yet again, it’s vivid proof of why Turner inspires and deserves his fans’ ongoing loyalty.

Frank Turner plays Fat Sam’s, Dundee, on Friday January 27. www.frank-turner.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Every Can Counts Picture shows; Every Can Counts exhibition Dundee Science Centre. Dundee Science Centre. Supplied by Citypress Date; Unknown
'Infinity Room' shows recycling is the gift that keeps on giving in new Dundee…
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
Jack Dee and Fred MacAulay feature in stage tour of 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue' in Dundee
‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tour set to tickle Dundonians’ funny bones
Professor Calum Colvin
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Mia Takemoto's Japadog.
Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Lynne Hocking exhibition Picture shows; Lynne Hocking, artist behind Ancestral Connections. Image: Jeni Reid. . Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Supplied by Meffan Museum and Art Gallery Date; Unknown
Artist Lynne weaves family history into Angus exhibition
South Wales trio The Bug Club are at Beat Generator next week.
GIG GUIDE: Bug Club heading for the Beat
Robert Burns' Auld Lang Syne was the song that brought Mairi to international attention.
Mairi Campbell a perfect Burns Night show for Perth
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rosie H Sullivan Dundee gig Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. na. Supplied by 7A MGMT Date; Unknown
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub

Most Read

1
Culdees Castle owners Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton.
‘We’ve spent £2m renovating our Perthshire castle – we’ve only finished three rooms’
2
Joules store in Bell St, St Andrews, will close on Saturday. Image: Google Maps.
Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Thieves did just under ?20,000 worth of damage to a Broughty Ferry shop during a ram raid last week Picture shows; Saim Mohammad and the damage from last week's ram raid. Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Supplied by Matteo Bell/DC Thomson and Saim Mohammad Date; 25/01/2023
Ram raid at Broughty Ferry shop costs business £19,000
4
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
5
Spark (right) with partner Kayley, daughter Myla and business partner John Souttar outside their Maison Dieu business. Image: DC Thomson/Gareth Jennings.
Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business
6
Some of the crowd at the Dundee event in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee residents have their say on who should be on Radio 1’s Big Weekend…
7
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
8
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
9
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tayside Tesla driver left in coma after horrific crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
10
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2

More from The Courier

Adventurer, TV presenter and mental health advocate Jason Fox.
Who Dares ex-commando Jason Fox has Dunfermline in his sights
Fox, left, and Postecoglou. Image: SNS
Ange Postecoglou message revealed as Dundee United boss Liam Fox recalls 'words of advice'…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Police at Burnside Court, Lochee, following a "disturbance" at nearby Elders Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Five people charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee multi
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
Councillor Sean Dillon with Pittenweem resident Laura Marr and other locals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down
Laura Young has launched a petition to get disposable vapes banned in Scotland. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Krzysztof Sawa was found guilty of voyeurism at Levenmouth pool. Image: DCT Thomson/ Google.
Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented