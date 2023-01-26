Fire crews tackle blaze at Dunfermline business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a business in Dunfermline.

Two appliances were despatched to the scene on Bruce Street in the Fife city shortly after 8am on Thursday.

No injuries were reported as a result, and firefighters remain at the scene to ensure the area is safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.03am on Thursday to reports of a fire within a commercial premises on Bruce Street, Dunfermline.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire affecting the ground floor shop.

“There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance to ensure the area is safe.”

Dunfermline power cut

Scottish Power engineers were called to the area after a power cut in Bruce Street and the surrounding areas.

A total of six postcodes are affected by the power cut. Power was restored on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the energy network said: “Power supplies in Dunfermline were affected today following two separate network faults.

“Our engineers attended to investigate and carry out repairs. Supplies have now been fully restored and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”