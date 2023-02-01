Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’

By Michael Alexander
February 1 2023, 6.00am
Roger Mitchell (left) with his Silver Wolf award after being presented by Callum Farquhar who is Scouting's regional commissioner for East Scotland. Image: Cupar Scout Group
Roger Mitchell (left) with his Silver Wolf award after being presented by Callum Farquhar who is Scouting's regional commissioner for East Scotland. Image: Cupar Scout Group

A Cupar man who has been an adult volunteer in Scouts for 37 years has been presented with the highest award in Scouting “for services of the most exceptional character”.

Roger Mitchell, 74, who is Group Scout Leader in Cupar, was presented with the Silver Wolf at a special Burns Supper held in Cupar Scout Hall.

Guests included Cupar and North East Fife leaders, Cupar Explorers, the Cupar and North East Fife group executive committee, Alex Duncan and Callum Farquhar from East of Scotland region, and Roger’s family.

Four decades of volunteering

Roger has been an adult volunteer in Scouts since 1986 holding the role of Cub Scout Leader previously as his main role.

He is currently the Group Scout Leader (GSL) at the 10th Fife (1st Cupar) Scout Group.

Roger Mitchell (left) receives his Silver Wolf award from Callum Farquhar, Scouting’s Regional Commissioner for East Scotland. Image: Cupar Scout Group

As a very experienced leader, Roger regularly attends all other sections to assist in the provision of the programme and the development of new leaders.

In his main role of GSL, Roger has led the group through the Covid-19 pandemic effectively and has ensured the group was in a good position to bounce back from this difficult time.

As GSL, Roger has also brought together a new group of parents to fill the roles of the group executive giving them effective leadership and direction.

Dedication to various roles

Cupar is a relatively large group so his GSL role is time consuming.

Roger dedicates many hours every week to help the group run effectively.

Roger Mitchell (second left) with his family at the Burns Supper in Cupar. Image: Cupar Scout Group

In addition to his Cub pack duties, he is generally to be found at the Scout Hall undertaking maintenance and helping out in each section when there is a shortage of leaders.

Roger also holds the roles of North East Fife district Duke of Edinburgh Awards advisor, district training advisor, district nights away advisor and holds a winter T2 hillwalking permit

Experience and good judgment

North East Fife district commissioner Donald Jenks said Roger’s experience and good judgement is recognised by his whole team at Cupar and beyond.

“Roger has taken on the role of Group Scout Leader in addition to maintaining his links with the Cub Scout pack,” said Mr Jenks.

Roger Mitchell (centre) and Donald Jenks (right) leading Explorers on a recent winter walk near Glenshee. Image: Cupar Scout Group

“In that role he has worked tirelessly to improve the amenity of the Scout Hall at Cupar.

“He has done a great deal of work to improve the common space outside the hall making it a useful area not only for Scouting activities but improving how it looks to the passing public.

“Roger has a number of additional roles in Scouting dedicated largely to outdoor pursuits.

“In the last few years he has led in the region of 24 winter hill walks and at least as many Duke of Edinburgh expeditions over two, three and four days.

Cupar leaders, Explorers and other guests gather for the Burns Supper in Cupar Scout Hall. Image: Cupar Scout Group

“Countless Explorers have completed their Duke of Edinburgh awards at bronze, silver and gold either through Roger’s direct involvement or through his support for Explorer leaders at Cupar, St. Andrews, Balmullo, Auchtermuchty and the East Neuk.”

‘Quiet and unassuming character’

Describing Roger as a “quiet unassuming character who quietly gets on with the job in hand”, Donald added: “It is difficult to put a number on the hours that Roger spends providing and supporting scouting in Cupar and beyond but it would be equivalent to a full-time job.

“Roger will shortly celebrate his 75th birthday.

“At a time many would have been putting up their feet Roger’s continued commitment to Scouting is inspirational.

Cupar Explorers do readings at the Burns Supper in Cupar Scout Hall. Image: Cupar Scout Group

“His enthusiasm for Scouting in undiminished and he is still offering of his experience to younger leaders.

“As District Commissioner and a lifelong Scout, I can think of few who are more deserving of this award.”

Roger is also a member of the local choir and helps with Cupar in Bloom.

Getting involved

To find out more about Scouting or to find out about adult volunteer opportunities, go to www.scouts.scot/

INTERVIEW: ‘There’s a huge amount of passion in what we do,’ says new Scouts Scotland chief executive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented