St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with headaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with headaches

By Kieran Webster
February 7 2023, 10.08am
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A St Andrews University student has told how he was diagnosed with a brain tumour after spending nine months visiting the doctor with headaches.

Rhudi Baume-Kennedy began suffering severe headaches when he was 12.

During multiple visits to the doctor over the course of nine months, he says he was constantly told he was suffering from migraines.

But with his headaches getting worse, he was eventually given a CT scan – and a tennis ball-sized tumour was found.

Rhudi, who was 13 at the time of his diagnosis, is now raising awareness of brain tumours.

‘The headaches kept waking me up’

The 21-year-old told The Courier: “My headaches had been getting progressively worse.

“The pain was all over my head. It got to the point I’d have them several times a day.

“I was on a family holiday in London and the pain got to the point I couldn’t sleep at all because the headaches kept waking me up.

Rhudi shortly before his diagnosis.

“I was being sick in the morning, having nose bleeds all the time and falling over a couple of times.”

Following the holiday, and another sleepless night, Rhudi’s parents took him to A&E in Glasgow, where he is originally from.

He said: “I didn’t think it was anything serious because the pain would come and go.

“Again, I was told it was normal, but me and my dad begged for a CT scan

Tennis ball-sized tumour

“They eventually gave in and about 20 minutes after the scan the doctors came back and said they had found a tennis ball-sized tumour.

“When I was told I felt relieved to know what was causing it but I also felt fear because of the uncertainty and the danger of it.

“The fear mostly came from how it impacted my dad. It was like the bottom of his world had fallen out.”

14-hour operation

Following the diagnosis of a ganglioglioma tumour, commonly found in children and young adults, Rhudi was taken to the Southern General Hospital.

The next day he had his first of two surgeries – one to remove fluid that was causing pressure in his head, due to the tumour blocking his spinal fluid pathway, and the other a 14-hour procedure to remove the tumour.

He says had medics not acted sooner, the pressure caused by the fluid build-up could have resulted in a seizure.

Rhudi after the operation to remove his tumour.

He said: “The whole thing was overwhelming – I’d never really been in hospital.

“There were times I didn’t think I was going to make it out properly or alive.”

But he says it was “one of the best days of my life” when he found out the tumour was not cancerous.

Rhudi, a fourth-year philosophy and economics student, still suffers occasional blurred vision, hearing issues and balance problems – but now helps raise awareness as an ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Rhudi is an ambassador for The Brain Tumour Charity. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Rhudi is hosting a fundraising football tournament. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He has arranged a football tournament at  St Andrews University’s sports centre to raise money for the organisation.

A fundraising page has been set up for donations ahead of the tournament on March 25, where he hopes to raise at least £1,000.

The Liverpool fan said: “Brain tumours don’t discriminate and that’s why I wanted to give something back.

The tournament takes place in March. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We have teams from across Scotland taking part, mostly set up by my friends who want to help.

“I’ll have QR codes set up at the event so people can donate when they’re there – the more people that watch, the better.

“From a personal level it’s really nice seeing so many of my friends come together, and do something they know will mean a lot to me.”

The tournament will start at 12.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf's most iconic images
The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee post office was transformed into 'superclub' Circus and London nightclub
CR0041021, Graeme Brown, Kirkcaldy. Tartan Tails from the Star Paws Flyball Team are heading to Crufts in March to compete, here they are together for a training session in Kirkcaldy. Picture Shows: (Left) Abbie Lamb (10) from Aboyne, Erin Lamb (12) from Aboyne with Buck,Emma Fowler (13) from Inverkeithing with Yeager, Sophie Herald (16) from Arbroath with Yoda, Lucas McBrearty (13) from Dundee, Rachael Caldwell (21) from Dumbarton, Jessica Herald (14) from Arbroath with Noah and Erin Scorgie (22) from Brechin at The Strand in Kirkcaldy. Saturday 4th February 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tartan Tails flyball juniors hope to write another winning chapter at Crufts
The council's finance committee approved the changes last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to…
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented